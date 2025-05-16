Celtics Reveal Game 6 Injury Report vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for Game 6 of their second-round postseason series against the New York Knicks. Boston was able to stave off elimination in Game 5 behind a strong effort from the entire team.
Despite losing star forward Jayson Tatum to injury in Game 4, the Celtics were able to rally together to keep the season alive. Now, the team is heading back to New York, where they will need to grab another win.
If they can do so, this would set up a win-or-go-home Game 7 back in the TD Garden. Even without Tatum, the Celtics are a strong team, and they have a strong belief in themselves.
Heading into Game 6, the Celtics have revealed the injury report. It's very light, with only Tatum being listed on it, giving the Celtics an almost full roster to work with.
The story of Game 5 was about Celtics center Luke Kornet. Kornet stepped up massively for the Celtics, giving them extra life in an elimination game.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about the impact that Kornet made and how the team needs him going forward in this playoff series.
"I would imagine we will be seeing more of him and more of what will give the team the best chance to win. It's a credit to Luke. That guy doesn't give two shits about anything than giving the team exactly what it needs and just being light and being a great teammate on and off the floor."
"His minutes have been a little inconsistent this series, but for him to step up and give us exactly what we need just says a lot about him as a person and a player. We're lucky to have him. We need him to be at his best to get to where we want to get to."
If the Celtics can put together another strong game, they will put themselves into position to send this series back home. This team has a lot of pride, and they are looking to keep the series alive once again on the road.
