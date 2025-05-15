Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals Big Injury Update on Kristaps Porzingis
The Boston Celtics were able to stay alive on Wednesday with a big win at home in Game 5 over the Knicks. It was their first game since Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles.
Even without Tatum, the Celtics were able to execute offensively at home. Now, they have to win each of the next two games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Kristaps Porzingis is someone that the Celtics are going to have to rely on more with Tatum out. He has not been good in this series, suffering from a mystery illness.
Porzingis played just 12 minutes on Wednesday, only scoring a single point. He clearly doesn't look healthy out there, dealing with whatever he's dealing with.
Following the game, Joe Mazzulla gave an update on Porzingis that shouldn't make Celtics fans feel great.
That's not a promising update on their starting center, especially now that they have to rely on him more without Tatum available for the rest of the series.
Porzingis has been ineffective when he's been out there. While they didn't need him on Wednesday night, they will likely need him to be better on the road in Game 6.
If the Celtics do somehow come back and beat the Knicks in this series, they are definitely going to need him against the Indiana Pacers. He's their best rim protector in the starting lineup.
Right now, the Celtics clearly don't have any clue what is wrong with Porzingis. This is something he's been dealing with for a couple of months at this point.
Boston is trying to figure out exactly what their best lineup is without Porzingis being able to be effective. Luke Kornet gave them a big lift in Game 5.
Based on this update from Mazzulla, it doesn't look like Porzingis is going to be 100 percent healthy any time soon. That means the rest of the starters will be under even more pressure.
So far in the postseason, Porzingis is averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
Fans Split on Celtics Winning Without Jayson Tatum
