Celtics’ Roster Already Raising Red Flags
What will the 2025-26 Boston Celtics look like without Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet or (probably) Al Horford?
It seems unlikely Boston will be able to log another 60-win season, but thanks to a core of four-time All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, two-time All-Defensive guard Derrick White, Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard, and (maybe) new trade acquisition Anfernee Simons (he may be offloaded), the Celtics could at least remain competitive this coming season.
John Schumann of NBA.com believes that the biggest question mark on the Celtics' roster is at the center position.
"What talent remains in Boston is all on the perimeter. As things stand, their bigs are Neemias Queta, Luka Garza and Xavier Tillman," Schumann writes, omitting Chris Boucher — who might even start at power forward in the stead of the injured Tatum. "That group is going to struggle matching up with the frontlines of the top six teams in these rankings."
