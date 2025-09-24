Celtics Star Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Heading into this season, the Boston Celtics are going to look quite different from what they have in the past two or three seasons. They are no longer perceived as a title contender.
Losing three starters will do that to a team. Boston decided to trade away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum will miss the season because of a torn Achilles.
Even with all of the changes, one NBA insider theorizes that the Rockets could come calling and ask if Boston is willing to trade one more player.
NBA Insider Thinks The Rockets Could Approach The Celtics About a Trade
While speaking on his own podcast, Bill Simmons theorized that the Rockets could ask about a trade involving Payton Pritchard after Fred VanVleet went down with a torn ACL.
"Payton Pritchard. I think that's the first one out of the names, as I kind of escalate up the ladder, where you go, yeah, that's a guy who could actually play in a series against OKC and Minnesota, right?"
Pritchard is slated to be the starting point guard for the Celtics this year now that Holiday is in Portland. They would very much like to keep him for the foreseeable future, especially on his cheap contract.
Boston would much rather trade Anfernee Simons to the Rockets, but his contract is likely too expensive to get something done on that front. Houston wants a guy on a cheap deal.
The Celtics Don't Want to Trade Payton Pritchard
Boston would only part ways with Pritchard if they were able to get back a lot of young players and at least one first-round draft pick in return. Prichard is too valuable to compromise in any trade involving him.
The Celtics likely won't move Pritchard. They see him as part of their future for years to come, especially now that the Celtics are trying to stay under the luxury tax.
Pritchard's ability to score and shoot from distance is extremely valuable to what the Celtics want to do offensively. Trading him is increasingly unlikely at this point.
Last season, the Sixth Man of the Year averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
