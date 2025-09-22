Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla's Biggest Challenge with Anfernee Simons Revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla may have his work cut out for him this season.
Celtics team president Brad Stevens traded away two former 2024-25 Boston starters, while a third, five-time All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum, tore his Achilles tendon and will likely miss the entirety of 2025-26.
Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe opines that one of Stevens' new trade arrivals, Anfernee Simons, could be an intriguing fit in TD Garden — but that Mazzulla will struggle with one aspect of the 6-foot-3 combo guard's game.
"In 213 career games as a starter, Simons has averaged 20.8 points on 38.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and a 114 offensive rating (points per 100 possessions). Those are impressive offensive numbers," Washburn allows. "The negative has always been defense, and Simons has a 122 defensive rating career as a starter, which is abysmal."
Last season, upon being installed as the Portland Trail Blazers' full-time starting point guard, Simons averaged 19.3 points while slashing .426/.363/.902, 4.8 dimes, 2.7 boards, and 0.9 swipes per.
SImons is on an expiring $27.7 million deal, and thus is going to do his darnedest to prove his mettle ahead of an anticipated lucrative future contract. He is technically eligible for a veteran contract extension any time before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season on July 1, 2026.
Joe Mazzulla's Big Anfernee Simons Challenge
"So the challenge for coach Joe Mazzulla is to challenge Simons to play defense, to create a system where an athletic player can contribute on the other side of the ball," Washburn notes. "Remember, Simons is playing for his next contract. He’s scheduled to be a free agent next summer, and a strong season could earn him something in the $40 million-per-season range. So, there is motivation for both sides."
There is a lot of overlap in terms of strengths and skill sets between Simons and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard. Neither is a particularly strong defender (although Simons has performed worse on that end, he's also been playing on teams that haven't exactly been trying to succeed), both are score-first point guards with solid post games.
