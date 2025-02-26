Celtics X-Factor That Could Propel Them Ahead of Cavaliers
Coming into last season, the Boston Celtics were the clear favorites in the Eastern Conference. Trading for both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis gave them an unbelievable starting five.
As the season went along, it was clear that was the case. The Celtics just kept winning games and kept winning in the playoffs.
They won the NBA championship last year without even having a healthy Porzingis throughout the playoffs. Had he not played at all in the NBA Finals, they still would have been able to beat Dallas.
The NBA is a lot more competitive this season, specifically in the Eastern Conference. They are no longer the clear favorite to get out of the East.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the best team in the East and have been all year long. They have had a sizable gap in the standings for most of the season.
Boston is second, sitting six games behind the Cavs for that top spot. With everyone past the All-Star break, that's a pretty serious gap to make up.
If they are going to make up that gap, they are going to need great play from Porzingis. He is the X-factor for this team down the stretch.
While Jayson Tatum is the best player on the team, the team needs Porzingis to truly be elite. He hasn't been able to be healthy this season. He has played in just 31 games this season.
If the Celtics are going to be able to catch Cleveland, Porzingis has to be able to turn it on. His shot blocking is something that the Celtics desperately need in their starting lineup.
There's no doubt that the Celtics need the Cavaliers to slide back a bit. They need help if they are going to get the top seed in the East.
Even if they don't end up getting the top seed, Boston feels like they can take on the Cavs in the playoffs and win.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and two assists per game.
