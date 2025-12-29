Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 29
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to play the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks after a blowout win and cover against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon.
OKC has come back to earth a bit after a 24-1 start, but it still has the best net rating in the NBA.
The Hawks will be short-handed for this matchup, as Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will remain out of the lineup. In addition to that, Jalen Johnson (illness) has been ruled out while Trae Young (quad) is questionable. If all three sit, that would be a major blow to an Atlanta team that has fallen under .500 this season.
The Hawks are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and have dropped six games in a row, failing to complete a comeback against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.
Can the short-handed Hawks compete with the Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s contest.
Hawks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +16.5 (-110)
- Thunder -16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +700
- Thunder: -1100
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hawks record: 15-18
- Thunder record: 27-5
Hawks vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Malik Williams – questionable
- Caleb Houstan – questionable
- Nikola Djurisic – questionable
Thunder Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young UNDER 21.5 Points (-105)
If he plays, Young is going to have an expanded opportunity on offense with Johnson out of this game, but I'm not buying him to have a big game against a tough OKC defense.
The Thunder are No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating, and this game could get out of hand quickly with the Hawks down multiple key rotation pieces. That could lead to a limit on Young's minutes, especially since he's already banged up heading into this game.
In 10 games this season, Young has fallen short of this line in five of them, including two games with less than 10 points since he returned from a knee injury. The All-Star guard is shooting just 41.5 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3, and I think he could struggle against an OKC defense that has a ton of elite perimeter players that it can throw on Young on Monday.
Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Bettors are going to want to wait and see who the Thunder are actually playing in this matchup, but I still like them to win by a wide margin on Monday night.
Atlanta could be down its top two offensive players if Young sits, and the Hawks have dropped six games in a row while posting a net rating of -6.1 (25th in the league) over their last 10.
The Thunder have just one loss at home, and they’re 10-6 against the spread with an average scoring margin of +17.5 in those games.
I think they dominate this Hawks team that has allowed 125 or more points in every game since Young returned from a knee injury.
Pick: Thunder -16.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
