Dejounte Murray Injury Status For Celtics vs Pelicans
The Boston Celtics look to bounce back from their recent loss against the Sacramento Kings, as they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Celtics still sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-11.
The Pelicans have struggled tremendously this season, sitting in dead last in the Western Conference with a record of 8-31. Injuries have plagued this team with several key players including Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Dejounte Murray having missed time on the floor this season.
Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the Pelicans could be without several players against Boston, which isn’t great news for New Orleans, as Boston is pretty healthy headed into the matchup. The Pelicans could use the help from as many healthy players on the roster when facing off against Boston.
Murray is among several players listed on the injury report for a Sunday’s game. The 28-year-old is one of the Pelicans' top contributing guards on offense but has unfortunately been managing elbow tendinitis and a right shin contusion throughout the season.
The team has been monitoring Murray day-by-day, and he’s been able to play with the team for the past two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray played 26 minutes scoring 20 against Portland and then came out on Friday against Philly and played over 30 minutes scoring 17 points.
Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists while shooting 38.7% from the field and 25.5% from 3-point range. He recently scored a season-high 29 points in the Pelicans 104-97 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Having him on the floor undoubtedly improves New Orleans offense.
Since Murray was available in the previous two matchups, it’s likely the Pelicans will have him on the floor again tonight. Fortunately for New Orleans, Williamson appears to be available for Sunday’s game against Boston.
The big man has only appeared in seven matchups for New Orleans this season, as he’s been nursing himself back to health for the majority of the year as well.
Ingram and forward Herbert Jones are the only players already ruled out for the game against Boston. Ingram has been nursing an ankle injury while Jones recently injured his shoulder.
As for Boston, it can be expected they will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after taking a loss to the Kings most recently. They are expected to be at full strength ahead of Sunday.
More on Celtics; Celtics Notes: Zion Williamson Status vs Boston, Jaylen Brown Call Out, Trade Ideas