Former Celtics Center Signing With New Zealand Team
Former Boston Celtics center and fan favorite Tacko Fall has found a new home for the 2024-25 season. Fall has signed a deal with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Olgun Uluc reported on the news.
Fall initially joined the Breakers for the three games of the club's U.S. tour and signed with the team on Monday for the remainder of the season.
Fall will replace American-big man Freddie Gillespie after he plays his final game with the team on Saturday against the Cairns Taipans. Gillespie leaves the team averaging 6.9 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and a league-leading 1.8 blocks per game.
Fall leaves the NBA after only playing in 37 career games for the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In those games, he's averaged 2.2 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.2 assists while shooting 67.3 percent from the field and 32 percent from the charity stripe.
Fall spent the first two NBA seasons of his career in Boston from 2019-21. In his time in the Northeast, Fall averaged 2.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, 0.2 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 26 games and 6.5 minutes of action.
After two years in Boston, Fall signed a deal with the Cavaliers in late Sept. 2021 that ultimately became a two-way contract.
In one season with the Cavaliers, Fall averaged 1.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks while shooting 41 percent from the field in 11 games, one start, and 5.4 minutes of action.
The Cavaliers waived Fall in early Jan. 2022.
After that, Fall took his talents overseas and has played with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA, and is now with the Breakers.
The 28-year-old has been rehabilitating a quad injury in New Zealand.
Fall is one of the largest people to ever grace the NBA floor, standing 7-foot-6 and weighing 311 pounds.
The Senegal native made a name for himself at the University of Central Florida from 2015-19. The transition to college basketball was tough at first, but little by little, Fall grew to become an efficient player, as he ranked second nationally in field-goal percentage as of Jan. 2017.
After his third year at UFC, Fall declared for the NBA Draft but later withdrew his name and decided to return to school for his junior year.
Fall will look to make a name for himself in the NBL after things in the NBA did not work out.
More Celtics: Celtics Provide Major Injury Update on When Kristaps Porzingis Will Return