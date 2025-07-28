Former Celtics Forward Claps Back at NBA All-Star on Social Media After Random Troll
Former Boston Celtics forward Evan Fournier got into it with two-time All-Star Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic on social media. Sort of.
Fournier played 21 games with the Boston Celtics during the 2020-2021 season, plus another five games during the playoffs. He was a starter for Boston and averaged 13 points that season.
Last season, he played overseas in Greece and played well enough to net a three-year contract extension with Olympiacos.
The NBA veteran announced the signing of the new deal on social media with the following caption:
"Olympiacos welcomed me like family. This isn’t a new chapter. It’s the continuation of something strong," he wrote.
"Couldn’t be happier to be part of this sacré club for 3 more seasons. See you all soon," Fournier added.
Vucevic quote tweeted the post and trolled his former Orlando Magic teammate.
"Feel sorry for [Olympiacos] fans having to watch this douchebag for 3 more seasons," Vucevic joked.
Fournier fired right back, stating, "[It's] ok bro I know you’re tired of playing for the lottery."
Vucevic and Fournier played together in the NBA for the Magic from 2014 to 2021, a seven-year span, which makes this back-and-forth interesting since they know each other pretty well.
Vucevic's career in the NBA is on the ropes as there are rumors of a potential buyout coming for the big man and at the age of 34, his lack of movement and speed might leave him without an NBA job.
The big Serbian might end up joining Fournier in Europe sooner rather than later, making some a potentially interesting clash.
