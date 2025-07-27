Former Celtics Standout Guard Signs 3-Year Deal With Greek Club

Για πάντα στο λιμάνι!



✍🏽 Κάτοικος Πειραιά για ακόμη τρία χρόνια θα παραμείνει ο @EvanFourmizz



🔴 Olympiacos BC and Evan Fournier will continue their journey together in Piraeus for the next three years.



https://t.co/KOrOTpSAmM