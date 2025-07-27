Inside The Celtics

Former Celtics Standout Guard Signs 3-Year Deal With Greek Club

An ex-Boston sharpshooter has inked a three-season agreement with a Greek team.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 1, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; General view as Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden (13) handles the ball against Boston Celtics shooting guard Evan Fournier (94) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; General view as Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden (13) handles the ball against Boston Celtics shooting guard Evan Fournier (94) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
An former Boston Celtics sharpshooter has inked a long-term contract extension agreement to continue his pro career abroad.

Granted, his Celtics tenure was fairly short-lived and uneventful, and represented Brad Stevens' final, unremarkable season as the franchise's head coach before transitioning to a team president role in its front office.

Former 12-year NBA shooting guard Evan Fournier was traded to Boston from the Denver Nuggets at the 2020-21 trade deadline for former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague and a pair of second-round draft picks.

In 16 subsequent games for Boston (10 starts), Fournier averaged 13.0 points while connecting on .448/.463/.714 shooting splits. He also submitted averages of 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 rejections a night.

Fournier was elevated to a full-time starting role with the Celtics in the playoffs, averaging 15.4 points on a .429/.433/.833 slash line, 3.6 boards, 1.4 dishes, and 1.2 swipes in a brisk five-game playoff series loss. He left for the New York Knicks in an offseason sign-and-trade.

Per EuroLeague squad Olympiacos, Fournier has agreed to a three-season contract extension to stick with the team.

"Olympiacos welcomed me like family. This is not a new chapter, it is the continuation of something strong. I couldn't be happier to be part of this sacred club for another three seasons," Fournier said in a team presser announcing the deal.

Fournier, 32, notched a Greek championship and Super Cup victory during his inaugural 2024-25 season for Olympiacos. In 32 EuroLeague bouts for Olympiacos last year, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 15.8 points while shooting .424/.373/.713, plus 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per.

Clearly, the sharpshooting Frenchman is happy to move on from his 704 regular season NBA contests (504 starts) logged between the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Celtics, Knicks and finally the Detroit Pistons. For his career, he boasts averages of 13.6 points on .441/.374/.799 shooting splits, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals a night.

