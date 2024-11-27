Former Celtics Guard Traded to Rival Lakers in New Mock Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics have looked like one of the best teams in the NBA again this season. They are the clear favorites to repeat as NBA champions but their journey to becoming champions saw them lose some fan-favorites along the way.
One of those was former guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers last season for veteran guard Jrue Holiday. Boston landing Holiday in a trade solidified their championship roster, helping them to win it all last season.
Brogdon, now with the Washington Wizards, provided Boston with strong 3-point shooting and defense on the perimeter. But being with the Wizards, Brogdon is a prime example of a player who could be moved to more of a contending team ahead of the trade deadline.
In a new mock trade proposal by Fadeaway World, Brogdon lands with the rival Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles lands the veteran guard and center Jonas Valanciunas from Washington.
In exchange, the Lakers pay a decent price, trading away guard D'Angelo Russell, guard Gabe Vincent, center Christian Wood, a 2025 Second-Round Pick (LAL), a 2025 Second-Round Pick (LAC), and a 2030 Second-Round Pick (LAL).
"This deal allows the Lakers to reinforce their rotation with high-quality veterans who will be willing to accept their roles to try and help the franchise into a contending situation. Both teams won't have complaints about the salary aspect either, as these are all affordable contracts being moved around."
Brogdon has averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.4 steals per game for Washington. The veteran could provide the Lakers with similar production that he did with the Celtics, helping them go for another NBA title.
With the Celtics, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. The veteran was a key contributor for Boston as they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.
While many Celtics fans wouldn't want to see Brogdon head to the Lakers, the move does make sense. Boston also isn't worried about any other team in the NBA and they feel very confident in themselves for the remainder of the season.
Of course, repeating as NBA champions won't be easy as Boston now has a firm target on their backs. Trade season is coming up and it could see multiple former Celtics players moved around the NBA.
