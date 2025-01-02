Celtics Injury Report: Boston May Face Timberwolves Down Two Stars
Ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics could be without a pair of ailing starters.
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, three-time Celtics All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown and one-time All-Star Boston center Kristaps Porzingis are both considered questionable to suit up.
Brown is dealing with a strained right shoulder. The 6-foot-6 wing out of the University of California at Berkeley was seen with several ice packs strapped to his shoulder at the end of Boston's masterful 125-71 blowout victory over the lowly Toronto Raptors on New Year's Eve.
In that game, Brown had to play just 25 minutes, scoring 12 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out three assists, and swiping one steal. On the year, Brown is averaging 24.4 points while slashing .461/.332/.734 shooting splits, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 28 healthy games.
Porzingis has been struggling with a left ankle sprain since his team's 118-114 Christmas Day defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 7-foot-2 big man has been healthy for just 11 games this season, but in those contests has looked like his typical two-way self. Porzingis is averaging 18.3 points on .453/.328/.849 shooting splits, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 blocks a night.
Two-way Celtics players JD Davison and Anton Watson are on assignment with Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, as is rookie guard Baylor Scheierman.
For the Timberwolves, rookie lottery pick Rob Dillingham is sidelined with a right ankle sprain and veteran big man Luka Garza remains on the shelf with a sprained left ankle. Two-way players Jaylen Clark and Jesse Edwards are away from the team, working with the club's NBAGL squad, the Iowa Wolves.
The two clubs, who both made the league's final four last season (Minnesota was eliminated from the Western Conference by the Dallas Mavericks, while Boston beat Dallas in the NBA Finals), took wildly different approaches to their respective offseasons. The Celtics brought back all of their important players, while the Timberwolves traded away a pricey All-Star, power forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, in exchange for cheaper ex-New York Knicks All-Star power forward Julius Randle and shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. Boston has thrived in its title defense so far, going 24-9 on the year and earning the East's No. 2 overall seed so far. Minnesota, meanwhile, is just 17-15 in the loaded West, good for just the No. 8 seed.
The action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center.
