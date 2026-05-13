Timberwolves' NBA Finals Odds Reach Rock Bottom After Game 5 Loss to Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves' are facing an uphill battle to make a third straight Western Conference Finals appearance, and their odds to win the Finals have taken a major hit as a result.

Of the six teams remaining in the playoffs, Minnesota has the worst odds to win it all (+15000) at DraftKings Sportsbook after losing Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Minnesota has now suffered two blowout losses (Game 2 and Game 5) in San Antonio, and it needs to win Game 6 at home and Game 7 in San Antonio to advance. History isn't on the Wolves' side, as less than 15 percent of teams in NBA history that lose Game 5 in a series tied 2-2 go on to advance to the next round.

Oddsmakers have taken that into account when creating the latest series odds, as the Wolves are now +750 to advance after being a toss up after they stole Game 1 of this matchup. Minnesota is also an underdog in Game 6 on Friday night, and it hasn't been favored in a single game in this series.

Injuries have limited the Timberwolves' ceiling this postseason, but the Spurs' defense (No. 1 in the NBA during the playoffs) has completely changed this series. The Wolves have yet to score 115 points in a single game in this matchup, and they've been held under 100 points in two of the five matchups.

Even if the Timberwolves pulled off a wild upset in this series, they'd almost certainly be underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (-170) in the Western Conference Finals.

Bettors should stay far away from the Wolves in any futures market ahead of Game 6 since getting two wins in a row against this Spurs team is going to be extremely tough. San Antonio has only lost three games all postseason, and Victor Wembanyama missed the second half of two of those games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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