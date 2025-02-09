Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing vs Celtics? Knicks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will travel to Madison Square Garden for the first time this season to take on their division rival, the New York Knicks.
The Celtics will look for their 37th win of the season and their 21st win on the road. Boston has been a much better road team than they have been at home, so this game could do them wonders.
While that is the case, the Celtics will take on the Knicks with New York's top player on the court, Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns, who came into this contest listed as probable, has been upgraded to available, per The Athletic's Fred Katz.
Towns is coming off one of his best games of the season for the Knicks, finishing with 27 points, 20 rebounds, two assists, and one block in Tuesday's win against the Raptors.
The veteran big man is having an incredible first year in New York, which significantly increases the team's chances of coming out on top against Boston on Saturday.
Towns has been stellar this season, averaging 24.3 points per game, 13.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three in 34.7 minutes of action and 46 games.
The last time the Celtics played the Knicks was on opening night, and Boston proved to be the better team.
It might have been the first game of the season, but Boston played arguably their best game of the season. They shot 50.5 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from three while only committing four turnovers and outrebounding the Knicks 40-34.
However, that game was in late October. Both teams have undergone a lot of internal changes, and this matchup could be different.
Saturday's matchup will be the first of their next three matchups, which will take place from now until the end of the season in mid-April.
The Knicks are 9-1 against Atlantic Division teams. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game, led by Mikal Bridges, who averages 3.5.
The Celtics are 6-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Boston averages 117.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.
Boston and the Knicks have been stellar in their last 10 games. The C's are 7-3 while averaging 116.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.8 steals, and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.
The Knicks are 8-2 in their last 10 games, averaging 120.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 10.1 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.
