Celtics' Jaylen Brown Calls Out Officiating Following Loss to Magic
Even with four-time All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum a late scratch due to illness, the Boston Celtics had their chances to beat the injury-plagued Orlando Magic on Monday night.
Instead, the Celtics fell late, 108-104, despite leading by 58-43 at the half. A 36-21 third quarter put the Magic firmly in the driver's seat, and Orlando led by 10 points heading into the fourth frame. A triple from rookie forward Tristan da Silva in the contest's waning seconds iced the win for Orlando, who improved to 19-12 on the season. The Celtics dropped to a still-good 22-7.
Three key Orlando pieces were all on the shelf. Star Magic forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner continue to rehabilitate from long-term oblique injuries, while Franz's older brother, reserve center Moritz, is done for the year following an ACL surgery.
After the loss, three-time All-Star Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown reflected on the aggressive, high-contact approach of the opposition, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston.
“Definitely a physical game,” Brown said postgame. “Credit to Orlando; we should have met the physicality a little bit better. I think it’s a good preparation game."
With Tatum absent, Brown became the hub of Joe Mazzulla's offense. He took almost three times as many field goal attempts — 29 — as the next-closest teammates, All-Defensive guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, who each got 12 looks. Brown finished with 35 points on 51.7 percent shooting from the floor and 66.7 percent shooting from the foul line (4-of-6), plus nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
"Things weren’t going our way," Brown said. "We felt like the officials were one-sided. So, I think it was good for us. I think we need to see that more, get used to that more, get more comfortable with that level of environment. We’ll watch it and we’ll be better."
"They set the tone,” Brown said regarding Orlando. "They were allowed to use their hands, and the team that sets the tone often gets the game kind of called in their favor. I feel like we fouled them more than we liked. I was in foul trouble a little bit trying to use my physicality. They were allowed to be physical tonight and it had an effect on us in the second half."
The Magic have their own All-Defensive guard, Jalen Suggs, still healthy. In addition to his typically lethal coverage, he also scored 16 points on 5-fo-13 shooting from the field, grabbed six rebounds, passed for five assists (against five turnovers), blocked two shots, and nabbed one steal in a well-rounded game. He could make his first All-Star game if he keeps up this offensive production and his team keeps stringing together some wins without Banchero and Franz Wagner.
“It’s been like that,” Brown said. “For whatever reason they’ve kind of cut my whistle off where I’m not getting to the foul line as aggressive as I am. I’m not going to complain. It is what it is."
Brown's Celtics will have a chance to redeem themselves against the 10-17 Philadelphia 76ers.
