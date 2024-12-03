Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Takes Massive Shot at Joel Embiid
Three-time Boston Celtics All-Star shooting guard Jaylen Brown seemed to take a shot at longtime Eastern Conference rival Joel Embiid. The seven-time All-Star center's Philadelphia 76ers have fallen on shockingly hard times this season.
Philadelphia has stumbled to a brutal 4-14 start to the season, despite fielding a roster toplined by three 2024 All-Stars in Embiid, small forward Paul George and point guard Tyrese Maxey.
All three of Philadelphia's star players have missed significant time, somewhat negating the surprise emergence of rookie shooting guard Jared McCain (who was just named the East Rookie of the Month for November) as a win-now star in the making. Embiid, in particular, made headlines early when it was revealed that the Sixers apparently intend to rest him on at least one night of back-to-back game slates moving forward for the duration of his career.
Brown, speaking after the 17-4 Celtics added yet another win to their stellar early season record with a 108-89 blowout defeat of the struggling Miami Heat on Monday, reflected on how his team's ability to stay healthy (aside from their own oft-hurt center Kristaps Porzingis, of course) has contributed to its winning ways.
"It's hard for teams to be great if some of their best players never play back-to-backs," Brown remarked.
Embiid has been available for just four games this year, and though he's averaging 19.8 points, it's arriving on a miserable slash line of .379/.167/1.000, along with 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. All that output is markedly down from his career lines of 27.8 points on .503/.339/.827 shooting splits, 11.1 rebounds and 3.6 dimes. The 2023 league MVP, 30, has always struggled with fitness and health issues, but it appears they are finally taking their toll on his play, as he seems to have lost a step athletically which has impacted his defense around the rim.
George, meanwhile, has only been healthy for nine games, and is averaging a shockingly pedestrian 14.4 points on .378/.286/.800 shooting splits, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
