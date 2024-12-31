Celtics News: Jrue Holiday Injury Upgraded Ahead of Raptors Game
Will the two-time All-Star Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday suit up for his club's early New Year's Even afternoon tilt against the Toronto Raptors?
The 6-foot-4 UCLA product has been out of commission since December 23 due to a right shoulder impingement. According to the league's most recent injury report, the six-time All-Defensive Teamer has been upgraded to questionable ahead of the matchup.
One-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis has been on the shelf since leaving the team's 118-114 home Christmas loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a left ankle sprain. He, too, is questionable to play.
Two-way players Anton Watson and JD Davison are currently with Boston's G League squad, the Maine Celtics, while rookie wing Baylor Scheierman is on assignment with Maine.
For Toronto, swingman RJ Barrett and guard Immanuel Quickly are both out. Barrett is dealing with an illness, while Quickly continues to recover from a left elbow partial UCL tear. Guard Davion Mitchell, also grappling with an illness, is similarly questionable. Backup center Bruno Fernando is also questionable with inflammation in a toe in his left foot.
The 23-9 Celtics are looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to the middling Indiana Pacers on Sunday, while the 7-25 Raptors are hoping to not lose an 11th consecutive game. Although, realistically, their management and ownership is rooting for Boston.
Host Boston is 12-6 at home, while the Raptors have won just one of their 15 road games thus far this year. It's understandable, then, that the Celtics are 16.5 favorites to win at TD Garden, per The Action Network.
Through his 26 healthy games this season, Holiday is averaging 12.2 points on .448/.326/.889 shooting splits, 4.3 boards, 3.7 dishes, and 0.9 swipes a night. Beyond his lackluster 3-point shooting (he's a career 36.9 percent shooter on 4.1 triple tries a night, so presumably that will improve over the course of the season), the 34-year-old remains surprisingly adept on both sides of the ball this season.
UPDATE:
The Celtics have reported on their official X account that Holiday has been upgraded to available, and will make his return to the court for Boston at last. Porzingis, meanwhile, will have to wait to fight another day.
Holiday will continue to make his case for a seventh All-Defensive Team honor. If Boston's season remains solid, he may have an outside shot at making his third All-Star squad.
More Celtics: Jaylen Brown Credits Payton Pritchard's Success This Year to One Simple Reason