NBA Insider Reveals Financial Roadblock Stopping Celtics Free Agent Al Horford From Signing
The Boston Celtics don't have any viable starting centers on the roster after a summer full of turnover. They lost three guys who had played the center position in the offseason.
Boston decided to trade Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta in order to help shed some salary. Luke Kornet left the Celtics to sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Al Horford is the only former Celtics center who doesn't have a contract with a new team this offseason. There is one major financial roadblock that is keeping him from doing that.
Celtics Insider Reveals Why Al Horford Still Hasn't Signed Anywhere
Sam Esfandari of Celtics on CLNS explained why Horford hasn't signed with a new team yet.
"The understanding was that they (Warriors) needed to come to a conclusion with the (Johnathan) Kuminga thing first, for cap order reasons, if they sign Al Horford to the taxpayer midlevel."
For quite a while, Horford has been waiting on the Warriors to finish negotiating with Kuminga in restricted free agency. They haven't made much progress on that front.
Horford wanted to sign with a team that he believes can compete for a championship. That's part of the reason why he didn't want to return for another year with the Celtics.
The Celtics would love to somehow jump into the picture to bring Horford back for next season. It's highly unlikely that they are going to be able to bring him back, though.
Former Celtics Center Al Horford Likely Only has One Year Left in The NBA
Horford is likely going to be finished in the NBA once this season is over. He has had a long and productive career, and he won a championship with the Celtics back in 2024.
The Celtics loved all of the contributions that Horford made to their team, especially on the defensive end of the court. He was well-liked and a fan favorite during his time in Boston.
Horford can still be a solid guy off the bench, and that's why the Warriors want to sign him. He can still hit wide-open 3's and snag some rebounds.
Last season with the Celtics, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
