Will Kristaps Porzingis Play? Celtics Injury Report vs Pacers Dropped
The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers for back-to-back matchups starting on Friday evening. The Celtics are coming off a two-game losing streak for the first time all season, and are looking to turn things back around immediately.
The Celtics could be without two key players ahead of Friday’s matchup, one of those players is starting center Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis went down in the first half of the Celtics’ NBA Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Porzingis appeared to tweak his left ankle early in the first half, but he continued playing through it, finishing the half having played 13 minutes. Despite the injury, he managed to finish the first half with nine points, two rebounds, and three assists.
Porzingis checked out of the game for the majority of the rest of the first half, but checked back in with 34 seconds left in the half. During halftime, he was evaluated and did not rejoin the team in the second half.
Following the loss against theh 76ers, head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed the media regarding Porzingis’ injury.
“I noticed that he played through it,” Mazzulla said. “I asked him how he was. He said he was okay and then he got re-evaluated at halftime. But I haven’t heard anything.”
Porzingis has not spoken to the media since the injury, but having him back on the floor is exactly what the Celtics need heading into Friday’s matchup against Indiana. However, the big man won't suit up against Indiana.
Pozingis is one of the NBA’s most versatile bigs. At seven-foot-three, he poses a unique offensive ability to play a stretch big man, as he can score willingly inside and outside the three-point line. He also helps facilitate Boston’s “pick-and-pop” offesne making him a dangerous option for ball handlers. Without his presence, the Celtics lose a huge asset to their offensive production.
The Celtics also lose one of their best interior defenders, as Porzingis is an elite shot blocker. He’s averaging around 2.5 blocks per game, and helps serve as one of Boston’s best rim protectors. Defensively, the Celtics struggled against Philadelphia, and they really need to be at their best defensively against a tough offensive team like the Pacers.
Although the injury report shows Porzingis experiencing left ankle pain, it should be noted this is the same foot the star center had surgery on earlier in the season.
