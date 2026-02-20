Beverly Hills Apologizes To Jaylen Brown, But Brown Says Saga Isn't Over Yet

Jaylen Brown’s All-Star weekend was marred by an interaction with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which shut down his 741 brand event on Saturday night.

In a video posted to his Instagram account , Brown is seen going back and forth with a police officer who shut down his event. In the video, the officer told Brown that a permit for the event was denied, something the City backed up in a statement .

“On Saturday, February 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to an event taking place at a private residence in the Trousdale neighborhood of the City. An event permit had been applied for and denied by the City due to previous violations associated with events at the address.

Despite the fact that the permit was denied, organizers still chose to proceed with inviting hundreds of guests knowing that it was not allowed to occur. BHPD responded and shut down the unpermitted event.”

Brown was adamant in the video that the owner of the house, Oakley Sunglasses founder James Jannard (Brown is an Oakley endorser), told him a permit wasn’t required. He reiterated that it wasn’t a party, but it was a panel on culture and leadership. He said in the video that he felt he was being targeted. Brown was asked about it after the All-Star game.

"I'm offended by Beverly Hills by the statement they put out, like we applied for something and didn't get it, and we did it anyway,” he said . “I'm smart enough to follow the guidelines. It just seemed like somebody didn't want whatever we had going on to go on because out of everybody that was doing something, it seemed like I was the only one that gets shut down."

Brown also tweeted out “300k down the drain,” referencing how much he lost setting up the event.

It turns out Brown was right. Tonight, the City of Beverly Hills issued an apology to Brown via Instagram . It reads in full:

“The City of Beverly Hills would like to correct information related to an event that occurred in the City last Saturday night, February 14 at the residence located at 410 Trousdale Place involving NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown and the Jannard family.

“Upon further internal review, the City has determined that its prior public communication contained inaccurate information. Specifically, no permit application was submitted nor denied for the event and the residence does not have any prior related violations on record. The City takes full accountability for the internal error that resulted in the inaccurate statement being distributed and is working to ensure it does not happen again.

“‘The City’s previous statement about the weekend event at the Trousdale home was inaccurate, and on behalf of the City, I would like to apologize to Jaylen Brown and the Jannard family,’ said City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey. ‘The City has a responsibility to its residents and neighborhoods to ensure adherence to established regulations for events held at private residences. These are designed to support the safety and welfare of neighbors and attendees. City staff observed circumstances that are believed to be City code violations and for that reason alone, the event was ended.’

“The City of Beverly Hills commits to explore opportunities for collaboration with the Jannard family and Jaylen Brown on future community-focused events.”

Brown thanked the city for its apology, but didn’t accept it.

“Damage is already done and I can’t recreate that moment again,” Brown tweeted . “And what about resources/partners lost? In a moment that was supposed to be celebrated, you embarrassed me and my brand.”

He then issued a longer statement via his Twitter account, reading, in part:

“While we appreciate the correction of those facts, the City has now stated the event was shut down because officials believed codes were being violated. A private gathering cannot lawfully be terminated based on assumption alone, particularly when no official ever entered the residence to observe conditions or verify any alleged violation.”

Here is the entire statement:

The final line, “we remain open to a constructive resolution with the City of Beverly Hills,” combined with his question about resources and partners, suggest he’s looking for something significantly more than an apology.

The Celtics resume play tonight against the Golden State Warriors. It’s likely that Brown will have some additional comment either after the game, or at some point during the road trip.