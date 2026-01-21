Boston Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown upgraded for Indiana Pacers game

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown was added to the injury report after the Celtics loss to the Detroit Pistons, with the team listing him as "probable" with left hamstring soreness.

About an hour before the game tipped off, the Celtics updated their injury report and officially listed Brown as available.

Any hamstring tightness is cause for some concern because it's a recurring problem for Brown. In fact, he experienced tightness in the same hamstring earlier this season, but was able to work through it.

"I want to play as many games as I possibly can," Brown said earlier this season. "I had some injuries last year that kind of derailed me towards the end of the season. So health was a big emphasis going into the year. And then the start of the season, end of the preseason, I had like a hamstring strain. Not ideal, but the medical staff, we managed it well."

Brown has only missed three games so far in what has been the best season of his career, culminating in an All-Star start.

The Celtics will still be without Josh Minott who is still working his way back from a left ankle sprain. They have, however, listed all of their two-way players, Ron Harper, Jr., Amari Williams, and Max Shulga, as available.

The Pacers will be without Benedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin.