Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans Combine 13 Players on Injury Report, Nine Out
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The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans meet in the penultimate game of the regular season, but neither team will be whole.
A day after an emotional return to Madison Square Garden, Jayson Tatum will sit out as expected as part of his right Achilles management plan. It’s the last back-to-back of the season, so unless something else happens, this should be the last game Tatum misses.
Tatum has quickly ramped his minutes up, playing about 39 in each of the last two games. It’s unclear if he’ll play in the final game of the season because ESPN has picked up their game against Orlando and the team needs to abide by the player participation policy.
That could be influencing other decisions in this game against New Orleans.
Jaylen Brown is still questionable with left Achilles tendinitis. The expectation is that he’ll play because Tatum played last night and is sitting this one out, and also the Celtics need to win one of these next two games (or for New York to lose one) to guarantee themselves the second seed. This game seems to make the most sense, since New Orleans hasn’t been fielding a full roster.
However, the Celtics may decide to keep Brown on the bench since the Orlando game has different requirements now.
Three other Celtics are listed as probable:
Neemias Queta is on the list with a right toe sprain, which may have played a role in how badly he was beaten in the fourth quarter by Jalen Brunson pick-and-rolls. Derrick White remains on the list with a right knee contusion, first suffered a month ago in San Antonio but doesn’t seem to be a major issue. And Sam Hauser is still on the list with low back spasms, a seemingly recurring issue for him. The back might be while Hauser is very likely to miss the 40% shooting mark from three for the first time in his organized basketball life.
The Pelicans come into Boston with a seemingly impossible injury list. They have EIGHT players on the list, all out for tonight.
Saddiq Bey and Herb Jones are both resting. Zion Williamson is being held out for right knee injury management. Karlo Matkovic (back) is also out for injury management. Dejounte Murray will miss the game due to a left hand contusion,Trey Murphy III has a right ankle sprain. Yves Missi has a finger sprain, and Bryce McGowens has a right toe fracture.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis