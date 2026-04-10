Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans Combine 13 Players on Injury Report, Nine Out

The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans meet in the penultimate game of the regular season, but neither team will be whole.

A day after an emotional return to Madison Square Garden, Jayson Tatum will sit out as expected as part of his right Achilles management plan. It’s the last back-to-back of the season, so unless something else happens, this should be the last game Tatum misses.

Tatum has quickly ramped his minutes up, playing about 39 in each of the last two games. It’s unclear if he’ll play in the final game of the season because ESPN has picked up their game against Orlando and the team needs to abide by the player participation policy.

That could be influencing other decisions in this game against New Orleans.

Jaylen Brown is still questionable with left Achilles tendinitis. The expectation is that he’ll play because Tatum played last night and is sitting this one out, and also the Celtics need to win one of these next two games (or for New York to lose one) to guarantee themselves the second seed. This game seems to make the most sense, since New Orleans hasn’t been fielding a full roster.

However, the Celtics may decide to keep Brown on the bench since the Orlando game has different requirements now.

Three other Celtics are listed as probable:

Neemias Queta is on the list with a right toe sprain, which may have played a role in how badly he was beaten in the fourth quarter by Jalen Brunson pick-and-rolls. Derrick White remains on the list with a right knee contusion, first suffered a month ago in San Antonio but doesn’t seem to be a major issue. And Sam Hauser is still on the list with low back spasms, a seemingly recurring issue for him. The back might be while Hauser is very likely to miss the 40% shooting mark from three for the first time in his organized basketball life.

The Pelicans come into Boston with a seemingly impossible injury list. They have EIGHT players on the list, all out for tonight.

Saddiq Bey and Herb Jones are both resting. Zion Williamson is being held out for right knee injury management. Karlo Matkovic (back) is also out for injury management. Dejounte Murray will miss the game due to a left hand contusion,Trey Murphy III has a right ankle sprain. Yves Missi has a finger sprain, and Bryce McGowens has a right toe fracture.