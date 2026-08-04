Boston Celtics Rookie Could Make a Decision That Radically Changes Future Drafts

Boston Celtics rookie Dillon Mitchell may be on the verge of a decision that could re-shape the NBA draft.

According to Adam Zagoria , Mitchell is considering a return to St. John’s this season after the US District Court for the District of Colorado ruled in favor of allowing a fifth year of college eligibility. Mitchell was the 40th overall pick by the Celtics, and he participated in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he had an impressive showing.

Dillon Mitchell returning to St. John's is being considered, per source.



I'm told they have one roster spot available and have also been in contact with Keyshawn Hall. https://t.co/8nYAgD122u — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) August 3, 2026

An injunction issued on Friday in the case Wisne v. NCAA allows members of the 2022 high school class, which includes Mitchell, a fifth season of college eligibility. Mitchell was not a member of the initial lawsuit, but the ruling did allow for the suit to become a class-action, so it now includes all affected student-athletes from the 2022 high school class.

Mitchell now seems to have the option of returning to school and making millions in NIL money versus accepting a two-way contract worth $500,000 from the Celtics.

However, there is still a lot very much up in the air when it comes to that decision.

As of right now, the NCAA is appealing the decision made by U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney. In a memo to NCAA members this past weekend, NCAA Chief Legal Officer Scott Bearby wrote, in part, “The District Court of Colorado's decision (Wisne v. NCAA) is egregiously wrong. The court's decision to certify a nationwide class and grant sweeping injunctive relief with virtually no evidence, and without witness testimony or even so much as a hearing, invites further chaos in college sports and irreparably harms thousands of student-athletes already on campus.”

So an NCAA win on appeal would make this all moot, since Mitchell and others in the class would no longer be eligible. However, if the NCAA loses, it’s still unclear if Mitchell would be allowed to return.

In a second memo, Bearby wrote, in part, “All other NCAA eligibility rules, including rules regarding professional participation, remain in effect; as the Court made clear, it was not ruling on any Bylaws not presented to the Court. We now intend to pursue the appellate process and seek a stay of the Court’s order as soon as possible.”

It’s still not 100% certain how Mitchell’s participation qualifies in regards to “professional participation.” On the surface, he clearly participated in an NBA-sanctioned event wearing a Boston Celtics uniform. However, he has not been tendered a contract as of yet. The NCAA has not investigated his specific case as of this time.

Boston would retain Mitchell’s rights were he to decide to return to St. John’s, and if that was allowed by the NCAA. At this point, there is no clear answer if he would be allowed, even if he were to express a desire to return.

From a basketball standpoint, Mitchell’s time with the Celtics this summer came with a lot of developmental notes. While it’s unclear if he has returned to the Celtics practice facility since summer league, many players, including rookies, do spend time at the facility to maximize their learning.

If Mitchell were to return to St. John’s, he would go back to school with all the notes the Celtics have given him so far. In a sense, it would be a developmental year for him against weaker competition and with the St. John’s coaching staff rather than Boston’s. The Celtics would lose some control, but they could find ways to communicate with him. In the meantime, Mitchell would get to cash in on NIL money and an easier college schedule rather than go through a G League season.

It’s unclear how the Celtics feel about such a scenario. Losing control of a player and him missing out on opportunities to compete at the NBA level could set him back in some sense. However, one could argue there's a benefit to a lower-pressure environment for him to fix technical aspects of his jump shot.

The bigger picture of him being allowed back to school is the precedent it would set for future second-round picks. Players in Mitchell’s position are often drafted, at least partly, for their willingness to take to a two-way deal. The Celtics didn’t want to spend and second-round exception money on a player this season due to their desire to avoid the luxury tax, so discussions with Mitchell’s representation almost certainly included discussion of a two-way deal.

If teams can’t trust that the players they draft will stick with the process after summer league, that could have a major impact on how the second round is approached. With so many second-round picks being traded recently, it’s important that the league get clarification on this.

Again, this all will go away if the NCAA wins its appeal. But if they lose and Mitchell wants to go back to school, it could set up an equally interesting subsequent legal fight.