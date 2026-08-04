Boston Celtics Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart



The Boston Celtics roster is pretty much set heading into the upcoming 2026-27 season. There are still a couple of two-way spots to fill, but with 14 guaranteed contracts in place, the Celtics will very likely enter the season with the 15th spot open, as they tend to do.

As of right now, they remain below the tax line, and are expected to remain so for the rest of the season. Doing so would reset the repeater tax.

Tax Rates

Because there isn’t a firm understanding of what the tax rates are, fans may not be fully aware of how punitive they are.

First, there are different brackets. They are not exactly $6 million apart, but I’m going to use $6 million as a round number. So there's a tax rate for being up to $6 million over the tax, then a higher rate for being $6-$12 million over, and so on.

Here’s a look at what the tax rates are per dollar over the tax.

Non-Repeater

Bracket 1: $1.00

Bracket 2: $1.25

Bracket 3: $3.50

Bracket 4: $4.75

Bracket 5: $5.25

Bracket 6: $5.75

Bracket 7: $6.25

Repeater

Bracket 1: $3.00

Bracket 2: $3.25

Bracket 3: $5.50

Bracket 4: $6.75

Bracket 5: $7.25

Bracket 6: $7.75

Bracket 7: $8.25

Taxes increase by 50 cents each additional bracket after that.

So a non-repeater team $5 million over the tax line pays $5 million in taxes while a repeater-tax team pays $15 million.

A non-repeater team $10 million over the tax line pays $11 million in taxes while a repeater-tax team pays $31 million.

This exponential tax rate is why the Celtics are trying to reset the rate and become a non-repeater team. To be classified as a repeater, you have to be over the tax in three of the previous four seasons, so by staying under the tax this season, they will give themselves three full seasons as a non-repeater team (through the 2029-30 season).

Contracts

Here’s a full financial breakdown of the roster. Contract details courtesy of Spotrac.com

Player: Jayson Tatum

Age: 28

Contract: $58,456,566

Option: PO ‘29

Contract Expires: 2030

Player: Paul George

Age: 36

Contract:$54,126,380

Option: PO ‘27

Contract Expires: 2028

Player: Derrick White

Age: 32

Contract: $30,348,000

Option: PO ‘28

Contract Expires: 2029

Player: Mitchell Robinson

Age: 28

Contract: $15,044,000

Option: PO ‘28

Contract Expires: 2029

Player: Sam Hauser

Age: 29

Contract: $10,848,215

Option: none

Contract Expires: 2029

Player: Payton Pritchard

Age: 29

Contract: $7,767,857

Option: none

Contract Expires: 2028

Player: Ron Harper Jr.

Age: 26

Contract: $3,150,752

Option: TO ‘29

Contract Expires: 2030

Player: Chris Cenac Jr.

Age: 20

Contract: $3,137,640

Option: TO ‘29

Contract Expires: 2030 (RFA)

Player: Hugo Gonzalez

Age: 20

Contract: $2,923,560

Option: TO ‘27, ‘28

Contract Expires: 2029 (RFA)

Player: Luka Garza

Age: 28

Contract: $2,801,346

Option: none

Contract Expires: 2027

Player: Baylor Scheierman

Age: 26

Contract: $2,744,044

Option: TO ‘27

Contract Expires: 2028 (RFA)

Player: Neemias Queta

Age: 27

Contract: $2,667,944*

Option: none

Contract Expires: 2031

Player: Mike Conley Jr.

Age: 39

Contract: $2,449,421

Option: none

Contract Expires: 2027

Player: Jordan Walsh

Age: 22

Contract: $2,406,205*

Option: TO ‘29

Contract Expires: 2030

PO = Player Option

TO = Team Option

RFA = Restricted Free Agent

* Queta’s four-year extension (starting at $12,500,000) begins in 2027-28. Walsh’s three-year extension (starting at $5,000,000) begins 2027-28.

Extension Eligible

2026: Paul George, Payton Pritchard (10/1)

2027: Jayson Tatum (7/6), Derrick White (7/6), Sam Hauser (7/23), Baylor Scheierman

2028: Ron Harper Jr., Hugo Gonzalez

Deadlines

10/31/2026: Club Options on Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez

Team Salary Cap

Total Salary: $210,707,006

Tax Space: $1,705,594

First Apron Space: $10,292,594*

*Celtics are hard-capped at the first apron and cannot exceed it under any circumstances.

Depth Chart

Ball-Handlers: Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Mike Conley

Wings: Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, Jordan Walsh, Ron Harper Jr.

Bigs: Neemias Queta, Mitchell Robinson, Luka Garza, Chris Cenac Jr., Amari Williams (two-way)

Last updated: August 4, 2026