Brad Stevens Addresses Jayson Tatum's Hesitance About Potential Return

Jayson Tatum is inching closer to a return, but whether it actually happens this season is still up for some debate. Despite some public workouts that hinted that he was getting close, his recent comments about being hesitant to disrupt what the Celtics have accomplished so far suggest otherwise.

At his post-trade deadline media availability on Friday morning, Brad Stevens was asked about Tatum’s progress.

“He’s hit a lot of the thresholds,” Stevens said. “He’s doing more and more and will continue to do more and more. He’s still got a ways to go.”

It’s a characterization that is specific enough to let people know Super Bowl Sunday will probably still belong exclusively to the Patriots, but vague enough to fit almost any timeline. But no matter when that time actually comes, Stevens was clear about the final step.

“The best for Jayson Tatum to come back is when he's 110% healthy, he's fully cleared by everybody that matters in that decision and he's got great piece of mind and he's ready to do it,” Stevens said. “That's it. That's the objective, and that's what we're going to stick with."

Tatum continues to post from his workouts on social media, so the process rolls on no matter what his mental state about returning might be. Stevens thinks a little bit of doubt creeping in is a normal part of the process.

“I would say, generally, anytime you go through a long, hard rehab, an extended rehab, for anything, at any level of athletics, there's going to be all kinds of things that you're thinking about as you're progressing through it,” he said. “That is totally normal. I think we've talked to every single player that's ever had a long rehab about that. I think those are just things that go through everybody's minds.”

That doubt was expressed on a recent appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. He was asked about the current team’s success, led by Jaylen Brown, and trying to join it midstream.

“They have an identity this year … and it's been successful,” Tatum said. “So there's a thought in my head … how does that look with me integrating myself off an injury and 50-60 games into a season? Obviously, there could be some challenges. And it is a thought like, damn, do I come back, or should I wait? It's something that I honestly, recently, in the last like two weeks or so, kind of just kind of contemplate every single day.”

Brown and other Celtics teammates have expressed support for Tatum.

“Winning is the most important thing for me, so being able to add to winning and potentially have another deep playoff run is what I'm aiming for. JT is a big part of that,” Brown told after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night. “Obviously he has to make the right decision for him and his body and his mind and his spirit. When it's time, if he does make that decision, we would love to have him back.”

It’s a level of reassurance that Tatum may or may not need, but the team is willing to give. The mental hurdle, whether it’s trusting his body or his fit with the team, will be the last step for Tatum. Whenever that time comes, Stevens and the Celtics will welcome him back.

"When it's right, then we'll all sit down and talk about it,” Stevens said. “There's still no force from us. There's no pressure from us. But there's also not gonna be any of us saying, 'Well, why doesn't he just take another week?' When he's ready, he's ready.”