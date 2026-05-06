Brad Stevens Directly Addresses Reports of Jaylen Brown's Frustration With Celtics

Jaylen Brown has raised some eyebrows with his recent comments in the aftermath of his Boston Celtics getting eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The first interesting comments came directly after the final game when he was asked about Joe Mazzulla’s interesting starting lineup of Ron Harper Jr., Baylor Scheierman, Luka Garza, Derrick White, and Brown.

“I wish we played that style and trusted that style more, even throughout the playoffs, even through wins and through losses,” Brown said. “Obviously it's not always the easiest decision, but I wish that style for our team was how we empowered the rest of our group, and you saw tonight how everybody came out and they played their tail off. I wish we trusted that more.”

That feels like some frustration lobbed in the direction of his head coach. He then took to his Twitch stream, which also included a rant about the refs that cost him $50,000, and once again insisted that this was his favorite season despite the tough first-round loss. That has rubbed some people the wrong way, with the consensus being that it was a bit too soon after getting eliminated to express that kind of feeling.

His mentor Tracey McGrady was among those saying Brown’s comments might not have been delivered in the best way. On his podcast, “ Cousins ” with Vince Carter, McGrady chalked up Brown’s comments as a generational thing, saying he wouldn’t have necessarily done it the same way. However, he did reveal that Brown was experiencing some frustrations with the team.

“I think his frustration lies deeply within the organization and other things that we don’t really have the details to,” McGrady said. “It’s just been a lot of stuff that I’ve been hearing just going on with the Boston organization with JB. So I think part of him is like, ‘I showed you guys more of who I am as a basketball player. Not only just, you know, what I did on the basketball court, but the leadership that I displayed within this team, and you’ve seen that not having our best player in JT.’ So, all that stuff, I think just came into play with him and his frustration.”

That's a bit of a bombshell comment from someone as close to Brown as McGrady is. The sentiment seemed to catch Brad Stevens off guard when he was asked about it at his end-of-season press conference Wednesday morning.

“I talked to Jaylen Monday … and [it] was nothing but positive,” Stevens said., “He has not expressed those frustrations to me.”

Some of what Brown might have said, or what he might be feeling privately, could easily be chalked up to the frustration of losing a winnable playoff series. Brown has been consistently saying this is his favorite season, first mentioning it back in December, so while the timing of repeating that might be offputting to some, it’s not a new sentiment.

Getting past this might be as simple as letting some time pass. The emotions of the loss to Philadelphia are still raw for everyone. But Stevens says Brown is always welcome to express whatever lingering frustration he might have.

“My door is always open,” Stevens said. “Iif anybody ever wants to come in and talk about it, and talk about their team, their place, whatever the case may be, I'm all ears. And that would be one through 16, not just Jaylen, not just Jayson [Tatum], not just the guys that have been here. I think it's really important to be available. So I certainly am, and none of that has been expressed to me.”