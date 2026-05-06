NBA Hits Jaylen Brown With Huge Fine for Online Rant Against Officials

Jaylen Brown has had a running feud with NBA officials this season, at one point leading to an ejection. He’s gone on multiple rants after games, complaining about inconsistent calls, including one expletive-laden explosion back in January which cost him $35,000.

After the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs, during which he was whistled for 10 offensive fouls, Brown went on his Twitch stream and unloaded once again.

“I was complaining about officiating, rightfully so,” Brown said. “They keep saying it’s a push off and stuff like that. You know how many players do that? That’s a common basketball play. Every player does it, so why are you targeting me? They clearly had an agenda. Maybe because I spoke and was critical of the refs in the regular season.”

Brown was referencing the push-off which led to most of his offensive fouls. The general NBA rule is that a player is allowed to clear some space for himself as long as his arm isn’t fully extended. Generally, the full extension of the arm is supposed to lead to an offensive foul, but there are plenty of instances where there are calls or no-calls that run contrary to the understood rule.

Brown is one of the league’s more notorious practitioners of the move, along with OKC Thunder guard and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It is fairly commonly used, though, and can be a staple for smaller guards like Payton Pritchard to create some space for themselves.

For Brown, the way it was called on him felt a bit suspicious.

“I actually spoke to some refs, and they said it was an agenda going into each game,” he said. “‘So anytime Jaylen brings his arm up, just from reputation, just call it.’ Like, Paul George does that same thing. Jaylen Brunson does the same thing. I can go down the list. It’s a basketball play, whether y’all believe it or not.”

Brown’s 10 offensive fouls is a lot, and was twice as many as the next players on the list, but Brown was also second in the NBA with 40 offensive fouls, many of which were the same kind of pushing off play. So he’s no stranger to that being called against him. However, he believes that it played a role in Boston’s early exit from the playoffs.

“Everybody does that when you drive, especially when you got bodies on you,” Brown said. “Philly took advantage of it and they took advantage of the officiating and it cost us to some degree.”