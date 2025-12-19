Celtics' Jaylen Brown Sends Challenge to Warriors' Steph Curry

Jaylen Brown believes Steph Curry cannot guard him enough in a 1-on-1 setting to win head-to-head, man-to-man.

Brown shared the opinion while speaking to streamer DDG on a live Twitch stream on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's like weight classes… He's too small. … One-on-one? Curry's not beating me," Brown said to DDG, who didn't agree with the sentiment.

Brown was clearly defensive the entire stream when talking about the Golden State Warriors star. Curry's Dubs famously defeated the Boston Celtics in six games during the 2022 NBA Finals. Brown admitted he still holds a grudge about it.

“They beat us in the Finals. Steph took one of my rings, you can’t be mad at it… But I’m still mad about that s**t. For one week, I didn’t leave my house. We should have won," Brown said.

It's hard not to believe Brown when he says they should've won. There was a prime opportunity during the Finals to go up 3-1. The Celtics held a 91-86 lead, but quickly, that became a 100-94 Warriors lead.

Jaylen Brown Was Uplifting for Celtics After 2022 NBA Finals Loss

While Brown recalled the negatives about the aftermath of Boston's 2022 Finals loss -- the human mind always exaggerates the negatives and ignores the positives -- he forgot to talk about one of the pivotal moments of the franchise's recent history.

After a Finals series in which he underperformed, amassing 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.8 rebounds on a strange 37/46/66 shooting split, Jayson Tatum received public support from Brown in the Game 6 postgame presser.

"I know that obviously it was a game we felt like we could have won," Brown said. "It stings that we kind of didn't play to our potential, but it is what it is. You've got to learn from it and move on. As tough as it is, it's been a great year, been a great journey...It just wasn't our time."

Tatum needed that lift at that moment. Their bond helped the team overcome a deflating Eastern Conference Finals loss in Game 7 to the Miami Heat. Then, it brought a championship on June 18, 2024.

Curry and the Warriors' come-from-behind Finals win helped make Brown and Tatum who they are. That doesn't mean the hurt will ever go away for Brown, who would've earned his first Finals MVP in 2022 had the Celtics won that series.