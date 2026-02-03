Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3
Fresh off of a blowout win on Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg on Tuesday night.
Flagg has been on fire as of late, scoring 49 points against the Charlotte Hornets and 34 points against the Houston Rockets, showing why he’s the favorite in the latest odds to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.
Even though Flagg has been awesome, the Mavs are still on the outside of the play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference, and they enter this game on a four-game skid.
Meanwhile, Boston is firmly in the mix for a top-two seed in the East, and this could be a big week for the C’s, as they may make a move to upgrade their roster at the deadline. Boston could also shed salary to get out of the first apron, but the team has been so successful so far in the 2025-26 campaign that it may consider keeping this squad together.
Oddsmakers have the C’s set as road favorites in this matchup, but should bettors trust them to cover?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.
Celtics vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Celtics -6.5 (-112)
- Mavs +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -258
- Mavs: +210
Total
- 222.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Celtics vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Celtics record: 31-18
- Mavs record: 19-30
Celtics vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- P.J. Washington – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Moussa Cisse – questionable
- Ryan Nembhard – probable
- Miles Kelly – probable
- Brandon Williams – questionable
Celtics vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers (-129)
Derrick White has struggled shooting the 3 this season, and I shared why he’s a fade candidate in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting:
There’s no doubt that Derrick White is an integral part of Boston’s success this season, but the veteran guard has not shot the 3-ball well compared to previous seasons.
White is knocking down just 32.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, averaging 2.8 makes on 8.7 attempts per game.
Now, he takes on a Dallas team that is No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 2 in opponent 3s made per game. So, this is a tough matchup for White to get off a bunch of good looks from deep, and he already hasn’t been efficient in his shots this season.
I’ll gladly take the UNDER for the C’s star, as he’s failed to clear 2.5 made 3s in eight of his last 10 games, shooting 25.9 percent from deep on just 5.4 attempts per game during that stretch.
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Boston is a road favorite on Tuesday against the Mavs, who are just 9-17 against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 season.
Dallas is down several key rotation players in this matchup, including Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington. So, can we really trust the Mavs against one of the best teams in the East?
The Mavs have gotten some big games from Cooper Flagg as of late, but I don’t think they’ll be able to hang with a Boston team that is No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rating this season.
The Mavs are just 27th in the league in offensive rating, and they now have to face a Boston team that loves to slow the tempo (30th in pace) and hits a ton of 3-pointers. While the Dallas defense is arguably the best in the league at defending the 3, the Mavs don’t have the firepower to capitalize against Boston on the other end.
The C’s are 9-7 against the spread as road favorites this season with an average scoring margin of +9.3 points in those games. They should be able to pick up a road win on Tuesday night.
Pick: Celtics -6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
