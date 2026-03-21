Did Nikola Vučević Inadvertently Reveal His Actual Injury Timeline?
In this story:
Nikola Vučević underwent surgery to repair his fractured right ring finger two weeks ago. At the time, the Celtics said he’d be reevaluated in three to four weeks.
“Everything is progressing on schedule,” he said before the win over the Memphis Grizzlies, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin.
The question is, what’s the actual schedule? According to Chin, he’ll get X-rays next week to make a further determination, and if that's all clear, he can return to the floor. But if you look at this video from the game broadcast, you can see him talking to longtime official Ed Malloy, who came over to the Celtics bench to check on him.
You can see Vučević grimace, look at his finger, and apparently say “two more weeks.”
Vučević underwent what’s known as ORIF surgery, or “Open Reduction Internal Fixation.” Basically, an incision is made and some sort of stabilizing device like screws, a plate, or both, are used to put the bone back in place.
An extra week would be ideal because it would give Vučević time to build some chemistry with Jayson Tatum. If he was able to return at the three week mark, he’d get nine games before the regular season ends. If he comes back at the four-week mark, that would only give him five. That's not a lot of time, but he has always been pretty confident about how he’d fit in.
“With my skill set, I think I'm going to be able to fit in pretty, pretty well with the way they want to play, with the way we want to run our offense,” he said. “ A lot of it fits right in my skill set, a lot of it is read-based, which I think will be good for me. … I think, it’s things that I will pick up on pretty quick, and like I said, fits pretty well with the way I like to play.”
Still, timing needs to be honed, and that only comes with repetition.
The Celtics can lean on Luka Garza to pick up the slack, just like he has over the past two weeks. He continues to make an impact, crashing the offensive glass and shooting better than 40% from deep. Vučević is a better player, and the Celtics would prefer to have his passing and defensive rebounding on the floor for large portions of the game, but Garza has shown he can help space the offense nicely.
The positive side of all of this is that Vučević will apparently be back at some point in the regular season. When that is in the little of it we have left, is still unclear.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis