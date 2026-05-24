Jalen Brown Makes 2nd Team All-NBA, Vows Summer Work With NBA Legends To Improve

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was named to the All-NBA second team on Sunday evening, his second career appearance on an All-NBA team.

Here’s how the teams broke down:

First Team :

Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons

Luka Doncic - Los Angeles Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

Second Team :

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks

Kevin Durant - Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard - LA Clippers

Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers

Third Team :

Jalen Duren - Detroit Pistons

Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Johnson - Atlanta Hawks

Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers

Jamal Murray - Denver Nuggets

Brown set career highs in points (28.7) and assists (5.1) and tied a career high in rebounds (6.9). He’s the third Celtics to ever average 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He led the NBA in drives (1,353), field goals made (736) and field goals attempted (1543). He was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career.

Brown was on the verge of making the first team, falling just 30 points behind Cunningham for the final spot. Both Cunningham and Doncic missed the 65 game threshold for games played but won appeals that made them eligible for postseason awards. Here's how the voting broke down:

All-NBA voting | NBA

All-NBA voting | NBA

Brown was live streaming on his Twitch channel and reacted live as the teams were released, insinuating that some of his non-basketball stances are what kept him off the first team.

“I'm gonna be honest, I'm not surprised,” he said within seconds of the votes being released. “I'm aware of who I am, how I use my platform … I'm not the most liked player in the media, I'm not the most liked at times.”

He didn’t back off the stance as he talked through everything, but he did soften a little.

“I'm surprised I win awards at all sometimes, so I'm grateful, man. It's a blessing,” he said. “This season has been a journey. It's been great. It's been a blessing to be a part of the group that I've been on, especially with the expectations they put on us. The expectation was to not even be a playoff team, then we finished second in the East. So I'm grateful for this season, I'm grateful for all of the above.”

Brown also mentioned summer plans to work with NBA legends, including Steve Nash and Hakeem Olajuwon, and current star James Harden. He sounded more hopeful than expressing concrete plans, but he was careful to say that he feels he’s just hitting his prime and that while this season was good, there's room for him to improve.

Derrick White received three third-place votes. He was named the NBA All-Defensive First Team on Friday.