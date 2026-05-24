Jalen Brown Makes 2nd Team All-NBA, Vows Summer Work With NBA Legends To Improve
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Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was named to the All-NBA second team on Sunday evening, his second career appearance on an All-NBA team.
Here’s how the teams broke down:
First Team:
Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons
Luka Doncic - Los Angeles Lakers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs
Second Team:
Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics
Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks
Kevin Durant - Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard - LA Clippers
Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers
Third Team:
Jalen Duren - Detroit Pistons
Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Johnson - Atlanta Hawks
Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers
Jamal Murray - Denver Nuggets
Brown set career highs in points (28.7) and assists (5.1) and tied a career high in rebounds (6.9). He’s the third Celtics to ever average 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He led the NBA in drives (1,353), field goals made (736) and field goals attempted (1543). He was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career.
Brown was on the verge of making the first team, falling just 30 points behind Cunningham for the final spot. Both Cunningham and Doncic missed the 65 game threshold for games played but won appeals that made them eligible for postseason awards. Here's how the voting broke down:
Brown was live streaming on his Twitch channel and reacted live as the teams were released, insinuating that some of his non-basketball stances are what kept him off the first team.
“I'm gonna be honest, I'm not surprised,” he said within seconds of the votes being released. “I'm aware of who I am, how I use my platform … I'm not the most liked player in the media, I'm not the most liked at times.”
He didn’t back off the stance as he talked through everything, but he did soften a little.
“I'm surprised I win awards at all sometimes, so I'm grateful, man. It's a blessing,” he said. “This season has been a journey. It's been great. It's been a blessing to be a part of the group that I've been on, especially with the expectations they put on us. The expectation was to not even be a playoff team, then we finished second in the East. So I'm grateful for this season, I'm grateful for all of the above.”
Brown also mentioned summer plans to work with NBA legends, including Steve Nash and Hakeem Olajuwon, and current star James Harden. He sounded more hopeful than expressing concrete plans, but he was careful to say that he feels he’s just hitting his prime and that while this season was good, there's room for him to improve.
Derrick White received three third-place votes. He was named the NBA All-Defensive First Team on Friday.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis