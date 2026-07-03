Jaylen Brown Responds To Being Traded by Boston Celtics: 'There's More To It'

Jaylen Brown fired up his Twitch stream Thursday night and responded to his trade from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Boston packed me up,” he said. “They rolled me up, packed me up. Sayonara, buddy. Get out of here.”

Brown spent nearly an hour on his live stream, which included some discussion about the NBA as a whole, and chats with new Sixers teammates. But most notably, he called out the Celtics for apparently not being straight with him during the process.

“I think it was fine at one point, and then out of nowhere things just kind of went left,” he said. “I think Brad [Stevens] is probably getting a lot of the criticism. I wasn’t thrilled the way he facilitated some of the conversations, but I definitely think there's more to it.”

He didn’t go into detail, but the suggestion is clear. Brown thinks this is more than just the Celtics deciding to trade him, and he thinks it goes beyond Stevens. He wouldn’t get any more specific about what he thought happened, maybe because he still isn’t sure.

“I just wish that ‘more to it’ would have been explained,” he said. “You can explain the ‘more to it’ to me and I would have understood. I thought I deserved that kind of respect. Whatever it really was, they didn’t share it with me. They could have, cuz I would have had more respect.”

The Celtics side hasn’t been explained yet, mostly because league rules prevent the team from discussing a deal that isn’t official yet. The league’s moratorium doesn’t end until July 6, so nothing is official until then. On top of that, summer league begins on July 9 in Las Vegas, so it’s unclear if Stevens would address the trade as soon as the moratorium lifts, or if he’d wait until getting to Las Vegas.

Until then, we’re left to try to decipher Brown’s side of the story. The reporting was that he didn’t request a trade, and he sure sounded like a guy who was surprised by how everything went.

Earlier in the day, he shared a post on Twitter saying he was “excited and disappointed.”

“I’m still processing it all because of how everything kind of went down,” he said. “It just didn’t make no sense. I’m still piecing it together, but it kind of happened very, very sudden. Everything was fine, then it wasn’t.”

Brown also responded to the negative stories being floated about him in the aftermath of the trade. Many of the national talking heads have cited sources that have expressed concerns about Brown’s demeanor and interests off the court.

“We got to stop with these damn anonymous sources,” he said. “One thing I wish in this whole process … I wish my integrity and character haven't been attacked so much.”

Brown has been a pillar of the Boston community, and he has vowed to continue his charity work in the city. But he’s also ready to turn the page.

“I put my heart into this city because that's what I said I would do when I was drafted,” he said. “We got a championship. It felt like we could have got more, but I understand, I overstand. So I'm just grateful for my experience and my learning, the goods and the bads, the people that supported me, the people that hated me, the people that doubted me, they've all, I'm appreciative of them all … I'm extremely, extremely grateful.”