Jayson Tatum calls Joe Mazzulla a 'perfect combination' of two former coaches
In this story:
Joe Mazzulla is in his fourth season as Celtics head coach, but heading into this season there were still lingering debates about his coaching ability. There were some who considered him a rising star, adjusting quickly to the bizarre circumstances under which he got the job to win a championship. Others considered him a product of Brad Stevens’ roster construction, merely tagging along with generational talents who carried him to a title.
The talk around Mazzulla has quieted this year, though. The Celtics are 29-17, a .630 winning percentage with a roster losing four key contributors to other teams and their perennial first-team All-NBA superstar to injury. He has won 72.3% of his regular season games and 66% of his playoff games.
There's a good bet that Mazzulla would read that last sentence and say, out loud, ‘I haven't won anything.’ It’s a mentality that keeps media members on their toes, because he always finds a way to deflect questions he doesn’t want to answer, or challenge the media to re-think the premise of what they're asking.
Speaking on “The Pivot” podcast, Jayson Tatum said what we see with Mazzulla is what he’s really like in real life.
“That's exactly who he is,” Tatum said. “Joe's is one of the best people I've ever been around, one of the best, genuine, fierce, like, he's an ultimate competitor, right? He wants to win at all costs, one of the toughest guys I ever met. But more than that, he cares about every single person in that locker room, on the staff, in that organization.”
Mazzulla is Tatum’s third coach with the Celtics, coming in with Brad Stevens, the moving on to a brief stint with Ime Udoka that resulted in an NBA Finals appearance, and then a championship run with Mazzulla.
“I've been very fortunate that I've played for some of the best coaches, I believe, of this generation,” Tatum said. “And it was perfect, because each stint that I had, the coach was perfect for my development.
“Brad Stevens isn't ‘rah, rah’ type of guy, but when I first got to the league as a 19-year-old, he showed me the game, the NBA game … it was perfect for me to learn the ins and outs, the X's and O's, how to strategize, how to watch film …
“When we got Ime, it was a perfect of, like, now it's my fifth year in the league, how do we make this jump? We had never been to the Finals. We had gotten to the Conference Finals three times, but we haven't gotten over that hump. Ime was the best at, like, obviously he knew the game, but he was the best at getting the best out of guys and pushing your buttons, and like, we not backing down from anybody.
“And Joe Mazzulla is the perfect combination of both. And as you guys seen, we got over the hump, and got it done.”
Mazzulla has been in the Coach of the Year conversation before, but finished third and fourth. He’s won a few Coach of the Month awards, which sparked Derrick White’s infamous conversation with him.
During a 2024 NBA Finals media availability, white said “when he won coach of the month, I said ‘hey, congratulations.’ And he just looked at me and said ‘nobody cares.’”
John Karalis was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis