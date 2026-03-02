Jayson Tatum Docuseries Reveals Immediate Progress During Achilles Recovery

At this point, waiting for Jayson Tatum to come back and play for the Boston Celtics is like watching one of those cameras on a bird's nest and waiting for an egg to hatch.

It’s supposed to happen any day now. Wait … is that movement? No, nevermind. What if it never happens? Oh, that would be sad. But it should be happening soon!

“I do not have a [return] date,” he insisted the last time he spoke to reporters, which was last week in Los Angeles. “Like I said, I just take it one day at a time. I feel better than I did yesterday, and that's most important.”

The signs of an impending comeback are everywhere, even literally on billboards bought by the insurance company Tatum promotes. Every indication is that he’s simply ramping up, fully participating in scrimmages until he feels physically and mentally ready to graduate to NBA basketball.

In the third installment of his new docuseries, “The Quiet Work,” we get an inside glimpse at not just the struggles of the recovery, but his surgeon, Dr. Martin O’Malley, evaluating him 43 days after Achilles repair.

“The calf looks fantastic,” he said after putting Tatum’s leg through some evaluation exercises. “He’s strong, his position is great, his tension is good. You’re as good as anyone has ever been. At six weeks, I’m confident you’re going to go back and be Jayson Tatum the way you were before.”

Tatum even showed a little levity by saying “I ain’t coming back to be a role player, doc.”

Both Ron Harper Jr. and Jaylen Brown have publicly expressed that there's no risk of that. Both have seen Tatum play recently and think he looks like himself.

Despite that, there is a feeling in some people that Tatum is rushing it, mostly because others who have suffered the same injury have taken longer. However, Tatum is right on the normal timeline, with March 13 marking 10 months since his surgery. The team has been adamant that no one is putting any pressure on Tatum to do anything either way.

"When we feel 100%, it'll be a group getting together and talking,” Brad Stevens said last month. “I think our medical people are really good. I think his doctors are really good. So we're going to listen to them. He's listening to them. I think Nick [Sang] and him have had an amazing work ethic throughout this whole recovery. When it's right, then we'll all sit down and talk about it. There's still no force from us. There's no pressure from us. But there's also not gonna be any of us saying, 'Well, why doesn't he just take another week?' When he's ready, he's ready."

It appears he’ll be ready soon. It’s just a matter of when.

If you haven't kept up with the docuseries, part 1 and part 2 are out, and each episode is about four minutes long. Part three is embedded above.