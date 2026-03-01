Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is working his way back from a torn Achilles that he suffered during last season's playoffs, and he will not make his return on March 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

There had been speculation that Tatum could return at home for a nationally televised game with Philly, but Boston ruled him out on Saturday for Sunday's game.

Baylor Scheierman - Left Thumb Fracture - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 28, 2026

Tatum has progressed to play 5-on-5 in practice, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but the star forward is still well less than a year removed from his Achilles injury. So, it's possible he needs more time to return -- if he even comes back this season.

Boston has survived without Tatum this season, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown has been an MVP candidate, and Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have helped run this Boston offense -- which is No. 2 in the league -- during the 2025-26 season.

Oddsmakers have the C's favored by 9.5 points at home on Sunday, as Philly is down former league MVP Joel Embiid for this matchup.

Tatum could still return this season, but it appears he's still working himself back with Boston firmly in the playoff mix in the East. The C's certainly don't want to rush the star forward back and risk another injury.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on Boston in the prop market in Sunday's game.

Best Celtics Prop Bet vs. 76ers

Jaylen Brown OVER 27.5 Points (-114)

This season, Brown is averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3.

Brown leads the NBA in shots per game (22.3), which has given him an ideal floor when it comes to any scoring prop this season.

So far this season, Brown has cleared 27.5 points one time in three games against Philly, but the Sixers are just 17th in the league in defensive rating. Brown has also scored 28 or more points in 32 of his 53 games.

With Tatum still sidelined, the Boston offense is going to continue to run through Brown, and it may for the rest of the 2025-26 season. An All-NBA candidate, Brown should torch a short-handed Philly team tonight.

