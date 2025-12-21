On Friday night, Derrick White furthered his case to make his first-ever All-Star Game appearance with his finest performance of his best season in a 129-116 victory over the Miami Heat at the TD Garden. White had a season-high 29 points and amassed six rebounds, five assists, and four(!!) blocks. He hit nine three-pointers and had just one turnover.

White is averaging 23/4/4, with a block per game, this month. Extrapolate that over a full season, and that puts him in rarified air with guys like Michael Jordan, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dwyane Wade.

White is more than just the third star waiting for Jayson Tatum to return from an Achilles tendon tear at some point this season. He's actively leading the team during a resurgent stretch and proving he's an indelible part of Boston's identity.

That must remain when Tatum's back. In fact, embracing White should boost the Celtics and make No. 0 an even more dangerous weapon on the floor.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Never Had Third Star Like Derrick White

White is playing better right now than Kyrie Irving did during his two years as a Celtic. He's playing better than Terry Rozier, Horford, Marcus Smart, or any other teammate the "Jays" have had since the 2017-18 season. Holiday wasn't even this good during his brilliant run to the 2024 NBA Finals, and he was the idyllic third wheel that postseason.

Tatum has learned to thrive next to Jaylen Brown. There won't be much, if any, adjustments playing alongside someone he's shared the floor with for seven seasons now. Playing with this version of White may require only a slight adjustment for Tatum, though: embracing being the roll man in an offense he no longer has to do everything in.

With two legitimate stars who can attract attention from opposing defenses, Tatum will find himself more open than ever. Not only that, but with Tatum back, White will see his lagging catch-and-shoot numbers improve.

Tatum, Brown, and White have the chance to be a special Big Three. White has made it so by fitting in that class of player without any questions asked this season.