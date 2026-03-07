Joe Mazzulla Shares Emotions Behind Touching Moment With Jayson Tatum After His Return

When Jayson Tatum checked out for the last time, after 27 minutes of his first NBA basketball since May, he and Joe Mazzulla shared a quick moment. It wasn’t as long as the hug they shared in that same spot when they won the championship two years ago, but it was more than just a “good game” and pat on the back.

Jayson Tatum (15p, 12r, 7a) exits the game to a ROARING OVATION 🥹👏@celtics win big at home in JT's return! pic.twitter.com/69UaeeHZyX — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2026

“I think just - outside of basketball, I think it just means a lot, just as a person and just our relationship,” Joe Mazzulla said of the moment. “When you care about somebody and you see them go through something, you want to be able to see the fruits of that labor. … for me personally, just grateful to be a part of someone else's story. I mean, we've got a bunch of guys in that locker room that all have their own journey and their own story. Grateful that they allow me to be a part of that, and being a part of JT story is just kind of where we are right now.”

Mazzulla played it cool with the media for 10 months, never wavering from the company line when it came to Tatum. Now that he’s back, Mazzulla opened up about how he really felt.

“We always knew he was coming back this year,” he said. “I think I knew that when he decided to have surgery within a 16-hour span or whatever the case was.”

He later clarified that he wasn’t “1,000% sure” about Tatum coming back, but he knew the work and dedication was putting in, which made his return feel like an inevitability.

The basketball part of Tatum’s return was fun, and it undoubtedly made Tatum feel whole again, but the return is more than that. Like Mazzulla said, there's a locker room full of guys who are now part of the Tatum story, but he’s also part of theirs.

“You feel isolated in a sense but I just expressed that being around as much as possible, going to games, being on the plane, really made me feel like I was still very much a part of the team.” Tatum said. “[I am] thankful to the group for just being themselves that I was. Thankful to the coaches that have extended their days a lot by helping me during rehab on the court in pickup games and my conditioning. So I really was just kind of telling everybody in the room that they all played a part in essentially getting me to this moment. And I was very thankful for that.”

Whatever fears people had heading into the game should be allayed at this point. The fit on the floor will be fine, and the fit in the locker room is no different than it ever was. In a way, having worked through this process together has put Tatum and his teammates in an even better place. They understand each other in a deeper way.

"It's great having JT back, being able to put himself on the line a little bit to come back and be a part of something bigger,” Jaylen Brown said. “I think that's his mentality. I appreciate that and then the organization appreciates that because he didn't have to, and nobody put pressure on him. He wanted to be out there, so I think it's commendable."

For Mazzulla, journeys like this, and the team finding a way to navigate them successfully, is another way of carrying on tradition.

“I think that's the strength of the franchise,” Mazzulla said. “They were really good before we all got here, and they're going to be a lot better once we're gone. So I think that's, a lot of it just has to do with the Celtics and the organizational alignment, the city, the tradition. We're good because the people before us made it a standard that we had to be able to live up to on a daily basis. … [we] care about winning, care about each other, and as long as we continue to understand that those two things are the most important thing, we'll get through the seasons, and all that other stuff.”