Celtics-Mavs Player Grades: Jaylen Brown's Great Night Overshadowed by Jayson Tatum
In this story:
- Game Flow
- Their big-time players had big-time games
- They crashed the boards again
- Jayson Tatum came to life
- Dallas isn’t very good
- Player Grades
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum made his debut and looked both rusty and like himself, starting slow but eventually getting some shots to fall. The Celtics got big nights from Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard, but they lost Nikola Vucevic to a fractured finger, as they blew Dallas out, 120-100.
Game Flow
Tatum played the first six minutes of the game and didn’t score, but he had two rebounds and two assists. The scoring was spread out as both the Celtics and Mavs struggled from the field, which led to a 22-21 Mavs lead after one.
The scoring picked up significantly in the second quarter, but the Mavs were able to keep it close until Boston went on an 11-2 run to close the quarter, thanks in part to Jayson Tatum finally getting on the board with a putback dunk and three-pointer, to go into the half up five.
Tatum kept the flow going in the third, helping the Celtic tack another five points onto their lead. He scored seven in the third, and the Celtics got 12 from Jaylen Brown as they closed the quarter on a 14-5 run. They dominated the fourth quarter to open up a 25 point lead and run away with it.
Here are four reasons why they won
Their big-time players had big-time games
Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and even Jayson Tatum all had stretches where they were carrying the offense. They combined for 77 of Boston’s points.
Brown’s night might not be appreciated very much considering everything that happened, but he gave the game exactly what it needed. Derrick White did Derrick White things, once again proving he might be the league’s best perimeter defender. Pritchard gave them a spark by doing a bit of everything.
They crashed the boards again
After a rough night against the Hornets, The Celtics got back on the boards with 14 offensive rebounds and 21 second chance points. The second chances carried them through their early shooting struggles giving them four more shot attempts in the first quarter than the Mavs.
Jayson Tatum came to life
His first two stints were what we expected: more passing than anything, some badly missed shots, a missed dunk where he couldn't get the ball over the rim. But once he settled into the game, things started to go better.
“What I liked is just his approach,” Joe Mazzulla said. “He competed defensively, I think he had three assists, two rebounds before he even took his first shot, so I think just the playmaking, but just a steady balance of the things, of the process, of what we need to do to win, and I thought he attacked that well tonight.”
Dallas isn’t very good
I’ll just say they aren’t really broken up about this loss in Big D.
Player Grades
Jaylen Brown: A (24 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists)
His game will fly under the radar, but it’s worth noting that it gave us a glimpse into some more off-ball stuff that he can work into his game now that Tatum is back.
It’s going to be very interesting to see how each adjusts his game.
Derrick White: A (20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals)
I think he’ll benefit the most from Tatum being back. The floor will open up for him very nicely.
White might be in line for a very nice finish to the season.
Neemias Queta: A (16 points, 15 rebounds, 1 block)
Look at this sequence:
Now that Vucevic is out for a while, Queta might go from a guy who stood to lose some time because of the situation to a guy who might greatly benefit with some extra time with Tatum.
“Me and Neemi had a little talk during the game,” Tatum said. “We were just like, man, it’s our first day really playing together and there’s some things we’ve gotta work on but it was just fun, we just shared a moment. He was telling me some things he was seeing out there and how we can get our connection better moving forward. And like I said, it was our first day and it can only get better.”
Jayson Tatum: A- (15 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists)
If this is the starting point of this phase of his rehab, then watch out. I never thought he looked tentative or passive. Maybe he was trying to fit in a little bit early on, but he was still doing Tatum things.
Payton Pritchard: A- (18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks)
Good to see him get back on track after going scoreless in two of his last three games.
Luka Garza: B+ (10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks)
At one point in this game, he was the game’s leading scorer. Of course, he didn’t score after that, but he stepped in after Vucevic went down and played well. He did his usual thing, grabbing three offensive boards, hitting a couple of three-pointers, and setting good screens.
Sam Hauser: B (6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks)
Would have loved to see him hit another three (he was 2-8) but he did rebound and defend. Again, a solid game for him.
Hugo Gonzalez/Baylor Scheierman: B-
They each had a couple of nice moments and were generally good. But each of their roles will likely decrease to some degree with Tatum back.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis