Celtics Almost Signed Rival Free Agent Center During Offseason

The Boston Celtics' center rotation might have looked significantly different than it currently does this season.

Over the summer, Boston ditched all of its top three centers — starter Kristaps Porzingis (via trade) and reserves Al Horford and Luke Kornet (both of whom were allowed to step away in free agency) — and intended to elevate fourth-string option Neemias Queta to a consistent rotation role.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that, before they settled on bringing in Luka Garza (who started for an injured Queta on Wednesday in Boston's upset win against the Detroit Pistons) and Chris Boucher on veteran's minimum salaries, the Celtics also considered bringing aboard a higher-upside restricted free agent prospect. But his eventual cost proved to be beyond their desired price range.

"It’s worth noting that Boston also planned to pursue Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe in free agency, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto writes. "The Celtics would’ve been limited to only a minimum offer for Sharpe, but were prepared to offer a chance to compete for the starting center spot this season."

Sharpe's Eventual Contract

Sharpe ultimately inked a two-season, $12.5 million to stay with the Nets. Given that he was merely a restricted free agent, Brooklyn would have had an opportunity to match any contract offer tendered his way.

Sharpe continues to perform well in a backup role behind Nic Claxton. A solid rebounder and defender, he continues to work on developing his shooting stroke and passing.

Through his first 16 games for the 3-14 Nets, the 6-foot-10 UNC product, 24, has been averaging 6.7 points on 63.5 percent shooting from the floor and 61.5 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 5.5 boards, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 blocks across just 16.1 minutes per.

For a sense of where Sharpe stacked up among the summer's free agent center competition, Keith Smith of Spotrac ranked him as the tenth-best option on the market, in the "Rotation Tier" along with now-San Antonio Spurs reserve center Kornet (No. 7), Houston Rockets starting center Steven Adams (No. 8), Orlando Magic backup center Moritz Wagner (No. 9), champion Oklahoma City Thunder backup center Jaylin Williams (No. 11), Philadelphia 76ers rebounding machine Andre Drummond (No. 12), and eight others.

