Celtics Starter Ruled Out of Pistons NBA Cup Game

A key Boston Celtics starter will miss Wednesday night's Emirates NBA Cup clash against the mighty Detroit Pistons.

Starting center Neemias Queta has emerged as a critical two-way threat after serving as a fourth-string, break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option at the position for the Celtics across the past two seasons. The 7-footer out of Portugal, 26, departed the Celtics' eventual 138-129 victory against the Orlando Magic on Sunday with a sprained left ankle.

Boston's official X account has announced that Queta and six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum are the Celtics' two standard roster absences for their Pistons encounter.

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. DET:



Neemias Queta (left ankle sprain) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 25, 2025

According to a recent league injury report, two-way players Max Shulga and Ron Harper Jr. will stick with Boston's NBAGL affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Pistons combo forward Bobi Klintman (left ankle sprain) and guard Marcus Sasser (right hip impingement) will remain out. Two-way signings Tolu Smith and Wendell Moore Jr., plus second-year power forward Isaac Jones, are all on assignment with Detroit's G League club, the Motor City Cruise.

Prior to the official news, Celtics On CLNS' Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning discussed the possible ripple effects Boston might feel with Queta on the shelf.

Queta is officially OUT for Celtics-Pistons.



Bobby: "The answer? I have no idea."

Noa: "There's no true replacement."



Can C's survive without Queta?

"Well, the positive is over the next five, six days there's only one game. Unfortunately, it's against the most physically intimidating team in the league, between Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on Wednesday. So he'll miss that game at least you would think," Manning (accurately) predicted, "but whatever amount of time they're without him, the numbers scream it: it's going to be a massive loss."

Detroit is in the midst of a team-record 13-game win streak, and currently sits alone as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed with a stellar 15-2 record. The scrappy Celtics are just clinging to a play-in tournament spot, and are currently the 10th seed in the East at 9-8.

Queta's Surprisingly Strong Season Start

In his 17 healthy games this season, Queta has been averaging 9.3 points on 62.8 percent shooting from the floor and 59.3 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.6 steals a night.

"The defensive rating has been outstanding to begin the year with him, one of the best in the league at certain points, the offensive rebounding factor he's brought has been massive," Manning said. "And you've pointed out the screen assists he's provided throughout the schedule. It's just a wide-ranging impact beyond what any of us could have imagined."

Luka Garza, Chris Boucher and Xavier Tillman could be in line for more minutes (Boucher and Tillman have been out of head coach Joe Mazzulla's healthy rotations entirely), while power forward Josh Minott might be employed as a small-ball center option.

"Yeah, there's no true replacement for him. That's the big flaw of this year's roster, is in the past, a guy goes down, and there were really great options to supplement their absence," Dalzell said. "I mean, you think about the luxury they had last year. Porzingis missed half the season, and they were completely fine at the center position. I think we knew going into the season that there was just not going to be that kind of depth."

Dalzell went on to point out that the Celtics will next face the massive frontcourts of the Pistons, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers — making now an especially inopportune time to be down a starting center.

