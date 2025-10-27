Jaylen Brown’s Status Up In The Air for Celtics Game vs Pelicans
Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown enters Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans listed as questionable.
Brown is dealing with a left hamstring strain and is iffy to go for tonight's matchup.
The Celtics are doing their best to manage the injury that Brown has been dealing with, especially going into the second night of a back-to-back.
The 28-year-old is fresh off his best outing of the young season, recording 41 points on 12-of-25 shooting, along with six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Sunday’s 119-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
There is a good chance the Celtics are cautious and sit him for this contest. However, there may not be an official status until a few hours before tip-off.
If Brown is out for this contest, the Celtics will lean on Josh Minott, Hugo Gonzales and Sam Hauser for their matchup on Monday.
The Celtics are still searching for their first win of the season as they currently sit with a 0-3 record. The Pelicans are also searching for their first win of the season, as they sit with a 0-2 record.
Boston enters this match as the road underdogs at +2.5.
Through three games of the season, Brown is averaging 29.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.3 steals while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in 35.7 minutes of action.
