Recurring issue lands Boston Celtics star on injury report, another starter returns

The Celtics are going to be shorthanded again against the Sacramento Kings. Jaylen Brown is once again on the injury report with left hamstring tightness and will miss the Friday night game. The Celtics also say he has a right knee contusion.

Hamstring issues have been part of Brown’s career, so whenever it is listed as an issue, it raises some alarm bells. It’s what caused the Celtics to list him on the report last week, but he played through it against the Brooklyn Nets. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t affect him.

“I’ve been dealing with some hamstring tightness, so I didn’t have my burst today,” he said after the win, which came in double-overtime. “They were switching the five on me … I should be able to just go by him, do what I do, but I didn’t have that acceleration tonight.”

He still played against Chicago on the back-to-back, but he has been showing signs of wear and tear this month. His mid-range shot, which he’s used to fuel a monster season and mentions as an MVP candidate, has somewhat abandoned him in January. On top of the physical issues with the hamstring, the Celtics have been run ragged with a packed January schedule. They’ve only had two days off once this month, but have played two back-to-backs and spent two full weeks playing in a different city every night. All of it has added up to some challenges for the Celtics, who are 6-6 in their last 12 games.

“It's the part of the year where it gets tough physically, mentally,” Brown said after losing to Atlanta. “You just got to find ways to inspire and spark your team to come out and get victory. We’ll look at it, but it just comes down to us coming out with the right intention, the right energy and navigating the season, and tonight wasn't the best example of that.”

Brown is on record as saying he doesn’t want to miss many games, which explains why he’s played through the hamstring soreness. But he has stressed that part of playing through it is to be in constant communication with the medical staff.

"I want to play as many games as I possibly can," Brown said earlier this season. "I had some injuries last year that kind of derailed me towards the end of the season. So health was a big emphasis going into the year. And then the start of the season, end of the preseason, I had like a hamstring strain. Not ideal, but the medical staff, we managed it well."

One bit of good news: Center Neemias Queta, who has been sick recently, is available to play.