Three Boston Celtics Adjustments We Could See In Game 3, Including Tatum Screening

PHILADELPHIA — The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an important Game 3 Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. They're still pretty heavy favorites, even after taking a loss in Game 2, and for good reason. They made a ton of mistakes in the game that, if corrected, they can overcome very easily.

So the first question is whether they need to do anything besides play better. So with that, let’s dive into three potential adjustments from the Celtics heading into Game 3.

Run the Offense

The Celtics ran 108 plays in each of the first two games of the series, so the side by side is an accurate representation of how things went.

In Game 1, they ran 41 pick-and-rolls, but 32 in Game 2. Not only were there fewer pick-and-rolls, they generated less than half as many spot-up shots (17 in Game 2 versus 36 in Game 1). They already don’t cut much, but there were half as many cuts in Game 2 as well, (four, versus eight in Game 1).

So step one is simple: Get back to what you do well. That means run the stuff that worked offensively, keep everyone involved, and create good looks that are more likely to fall.

“I think we still got good looks, regardless of how many we got. I think there were a lot of great looks that just didn't go in,” Sam Hauser told Celtics On SI ahead of Game 3. “But overall, I think execution needs to sharpen up a little bit. And I think that's kind of what we've been talking about, the offensive end, and try to be better than that.”

And this seems to be Boston’s focus. I’m not sure they're cooking up major adjustments.

“A lot of it was just stuff we talked about, that we gave up effort plays, setting the tone offensively,” Payton Pritchard said at the team’s pregame shootaround. “Just maybe playing with more pace and just making better reads and hitting some shots.”

Jayson Tatum as the Screener

Should they decide to throw a different wrinkle at the Sixers, I think a good one would be Jayson Tatum setting screens and being the roller in the pick-and-roll. He hasn’t done that once yet.

Here’s an example:

There are two things that can come out of Tatum in this role. One, as you see in this clip, is a decent shot that he missed there but has made plenty of in this series. It’s a good, clean, mid-range look that he can knock down.

It’s also paint touch, which now puts a ton of pressure on the defense.

Broadcast Screenshot

If he gets this ball here against the Sixers, he’ll have his pick of a teammate because one of these guys, and maybe all three, will collapse on him.

Broadcast screenshot

This is why I like Neemias Queta in the dunkeer spot here. He’s gotten very good in that area, and he’s a good option to have.

If the Sixers decide they're going to trap or attack that ball handler in any way, going to Tatum as the screener is a great counter. It puts him in prime position to score or dish.

Another potential element is Tatum screening and then flowing into a pick-and-roll as the ball handler.

It didn’t quite work in this clip because they tried it against Victor Wembanyama. I think it has strong potential to work as a misdirect against Drummond or Bona.

Tatum as the Big

I might throw a wrinkle in with Jordan Walsh as my first sub and have him come in for Queta, which would slide Tatum over to the five for a few minutes.

Now not only do you have an element of Tatum setting screens, you’re daring the Sixers to either guard him with Andre Drummond or Adem Bona, or sub in a smaller big like Dominick Barlow. This isn’t a long-term type of adjustment, but I think it can be an effective way to throw the Sixers into some disarray. And if the end result defensively is they run stuff for Drummond, then so be it. I’d rather have that than Maxey or Edgecombe going off.

In the end, I’m not sure the Celtics need to go with the Tatum adjustments. They could just come out in the first half and do what they’ve done and see if it works. If it doesn’t, then they can go to them in the second half and mix things up.