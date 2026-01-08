Two Trade Candidates Celtics Must Avoid, One They Should Consider

The Boston Celtics may have a quiet trade deadline by all accounts. As the team continues to defy the odds and contend in the Eastern Conference, they're going to be connected to many different names, however.

Not every name is worth giving a second thought to. By that same token, not every name is worth being immediately written off because Brad Stevens isn't expected to do any more wheeling and dealing for this roster. If there's anyone who will rise from the ashes unexpectedly and pull off a strategic trade, it's Stevens.

With that said, here are two names Boston should not consider at the deadline, and one that they should.

Don't Consider Ivica Zubac

For some reason, the Celtics have competition from the Indiana Pacers for Los Angeles Clippers big man Ivica Zubac on the trade market. That Boston could end up in a bidding war with a team that's selling pieces at the deadline but still wants to upgrade their front court means they probably should pull back.

MassLive's Brian Robb reports that it's unlikely for the Celtics to trade Anfernee Simons for Zubac. If Simons isn't part of any potential deal, it's hard to make the money work, unless Sam Hauser is involved. Hauser's value is at its lowest since entering the league on the trade market, though.

From a basketball perspective, Boston doesn't need another big man behind Neemias Queta, with Luka Garza coming on in recent weeks and Jayson Tatum's return bringing another body into the frontcourt rotation. The Zubac question has become somewhat cut and dry.

Don't Consider John Konchar

Even though he's cheap and the Celtics have registered interest in him before, John Konchar is no longer the kind of target Boston needs on the wing. Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Simons generate enough scoring, while Hugo Gonzalez is a far preferable option to be what Konchar would've been in the same role.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a weird place. They're not quite a contender, but they're not out of the playoff race. They can justify any trade, even if Ja Morant is the one they should be focusing on for the long-term health of their franchise.

A team in an unclear place is one that may end up difficult to deal with. Zach Kleiman and Stevens have had a working relationship, pulling off the 2023 Marcus Smart-Kristaps Porzingis swap, but this would be trickier mid-season.

Consider Bennedict Mathurin

This is the kind of home run swing you change your plans for.

While Bennedict Mathurin's thumb injury makes him a question mark in the short-term, there's long-term value in his expiring contract for the postseason. Mathurin could be a hired gun in the playoffs as an impending free agent playing for a new contract, while the Celtics could benefit from his potential breakout without paying for it in free agency.

Indiana could be eyeing other moves, so moving Mathurin could be a product of the process for the Pacers. If they're not thinking too hard about the rest of Mathurin's season, perhaps Boston could buy low.