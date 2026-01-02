Celtics Insider Shuts Down Anfernee Simons Trade Rumor

The Boston Celtics' identity is forming, and it may not require another big man acquisition ahead of the February 5 NBA trade deadline. That's how the rumor mill is shaking up now, anyway, as the calendar turns to 2026.

A lot can change in a month. As things stand now, though, MassLive's Brian Robb sees Brad Stevens being unlikely to trade away Anfernee Simons and his $27 million cap hold for another big man to complement Neemias Queta in the frontcourt.

Robb reports instead of the front office pursuing Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers or Daniel Gafford from the Dallas Mavericks, the team can consider a cheaper alternative. Riding it out with Luka Garza is apparently also on the table.

"There are some sizable salaries (Ivica Zubac, Daniel Gafford) that would require moving Anfernee Simons along with draft compensation to acquire, but that would require a bigger shakeup to the team’s rotation as well as depleting the team’s cupboard of draft assets. Given how well Neemias Queta is playing in a starting role, I’m not sure the Celtics are going to go down that road and limit other potential moves," Robb wrote.

Simons may well be worth keeping at the deadline if no microwave scoring option pops up on the open market. There are only so many viable upgrades that wouldn't add long-term money to Boston's books. It feels like Stevens is avoiding that, but things could change quickly if Stevens feels the Celtics are a piece away from getting over the top.

Day'Ron Sharpe Deemed a Potential Trade Option For Celtics

Robb believes Brooklyn Nets big man Day'Ron Sharpe could be on the table as a cheap alternative at the deadline, given the lack of a viable stretch big on the open market.

"One name that surfaced during the offseason per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype is Nets center Day’ron Sharpe. He’s a terrific rebounder and showed some solid growth on the offensive end this year (although turnovers remain a problem). Making just $6 million for this season and next, he could be a viable backup optionoption behind Queta," Robb wrote.

With Queta being the only big man who has solidified his spot in the rotation, Boston has room for another big man to earn the minutes that Garza's defense has been holding him back from.

Then again, if/when Jayson Tatum returns before the playoffs, exploring small-ball lineups that don't keep Jordan Walsh, Josh Minott, and Hugo Gonzalez's minutes high could be Joe Mazzulla's play instead.