Why I'm Hooked On Hugo Gonzalez, Highlighted By One, Four-Play Stretch Against Milwaukee

I have a very high opinion of Hugo Gonzalez. I think he can be an All-Star. I’ve laid out the argument for this before .

Now that I have, I have to defend my position. It’s sort of like the old WWE 24/7 championship, and I’m R-Truth.

Days like today make it easy. Gonzalez is fresh off an 18-point, 16-rebound monster of a game where he made almost every winning play he could in 35 minutes. In the end, he became the second Boston Celtics rookie with at least 18 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in a game.

The other was Larry Bird.

That's a pretty good mic drop moment for any player, but as always, there's more to what Gonzalez shows on the floor. And I can sit here and show you all the highlights and say “see, look at this putback dunk” as evidence for my case.

Seriously, look at it. It was cool.

Hugo taking OFF 🚀 pic.twitter.com/EbFDeKyxDY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2026

But that's not where I want to go with it. The highlights are one thing, but it’s what’s in between them that make me think this kid has something.

Everyone in the NBA can put up a highlight or two when they get on the floor. That's why this is the freakin’ NBA. The worst players in the league are some of the best players in the world, so give one of them a little time and some daylight, and you’ll get some viral moments.

There was one stretch that stood out to me against the Bucks that tells me everything about Gonzalez. You might not think much of it, but to me, it’s why he’s succeeding right now. I’ll play the video, and you tell me if you can pick out what I’m about to say.

It starts with Gonzalez helping off his man to make a great block. That alone is a great play because he spent that whole possession sticking to his man but then recognizing the opportunity to help without pulling himself out of position to recover back to his guy. That's a beautiful defensive play.

Then he streaked up the left sideline, realized the right corner was unoccupied, and headed there, losing the Bucks in the process.

Here’s where it gets fun for me.

Look at the bench, anticipating Gonzalez hitting a big three-pointer after the blocked shot. This is a big momentum play early in the second quarter with Boston up 15. If he hit this, Doc Rivers would surely have called a timeout, Jayson Tatum and Baylor Scheierman would have shoved Gonzalez and barked expletives in his face, which, in athlete language translates to “we are very excited for you because those were amazing plays you just made.”

Gonzalez took his time, took a rhythm dribble, and … missed the shot. Again, look at the bench, sitting down disappointed. They really wanted to shove and yell expletives at Gonzalez, but instead they had to sit down.

Gonzalez showed a split second of disappointment himself, but he got back on defense and found his man. He tracked the play, jabbed and helped deter the drive, got back to his man, prevented that drive, and strongly contested the corner three, which missed.

No sulking. No feeling sorry for himself. He just got back, did his job, moved quickly on to the next play, and got the stop.

Then he bolted down the right sideline, caught a pass in stride, hit the trailing defender with a Pinoy step, and finished through contact for an and-one.

THEN he allowed himself to be disappointed with the previous play.

The first few bits of this were nice. But that last bit, weirdly, when he allowed himself to show frustration for the ONE thing that went wrong, is where I point like the Leonardo DiCaprio meme and say “see! That's it!”

Why?

The first few bits of that sequence were nice. The great defense leading to the block, then missing the shot but still getting back to play more great defense is really nice stuff. That would be enough for me to be encouraged about what he can be. The wherewithal to finish through contact with a crafty move at the end shows me great instincts that convince me he will be a contributor.

But after all that, with 75% positive results and a great look that simply missed, so even that was nothing to worry about, he’s still upset about the one thing he didn’t do.

What do you think will drive him in workouts? What do you think he’ll be thinking of over the summer, alone in the gym? What did you think was dancing through his head as he drifted off to sleep last night?

This dude just made two awesome defensive plays and then finished through contact for an and-one to put his team up 17. If there was ever a time to celebrate something, that was it. Who cares about the miss?

He does.

Is he too hard on himself? Maybe. But the best of the best have a mental drive that pushes them beyond a normal person’s limits.

When I’m looking to see if a player is going to become something special, I’m looking for a natural, instinctive feel for the game, and I’m looking for a mental drive that will push him to maximize that ability. Hugo Gonzalez has both of those things.

I don’t care if people don’t see it. I do. It’s all right there in that one stretch of basketball. This kid has the tools to be great.