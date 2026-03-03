Hugo Gonzalez's Career Game Leads Celtics Over Bucks: Why They Won and Player Grades

The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta, and Giannis Antetokounmpo made his return after missing five weeks with a calf strain, but none of that matter. Neither did Boston’s crazy schedule. The Celtics built an early lead, held off Milwaukee charges, and then ran away with it, winning 108-81

Box Score

Game flow

The Bucks opened the game on a 7-0 run but Boston had a 10-0 answer, mostly fueled by Hugo Gonzalez’s energy. In fact, everyone’s energy was good, especially considering this was the fifth game in seven nights. The Celtics piled up second chance points and spread the scoring out among eight players to take a 10-point first quarter lead.

The Celtics used a 16-5 run to build that lead, then opened the second quarter 22-10 to go up 22. Gonzalez’s energy continued into the second with two steals and four rebounds, and Payton Pritchard finally got to string some buckets together. So did Derrick White, as each scored 11 in the first half, but the Bucks closed the quarter on a 10-3 run to make it 57-43 Boston at halftime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went on a tear to cut the lead to nine, but the Celtics answered the run and more, getting it up to 24. The swings continued with a 10-0 Bucks run, and then a 6-0 Boston run to settle the scoring at 83-65 after three quarters. Despite the runs, Boston only gave up 22 points in the third

The Celtics opened the fourth quarter on a 16-4 run to go up 30 and they just cruised from there.

Here are four reasons why they won.

Hugo Gonzalez did everything

I’ve been hoarding all the Gonzalez stock since day one, and this game is my validation. His 18 points and 16 rebounds were both career-highs. He was attacking the basket, cutting, slashing, and moving the ball. And then defensively he had two blocks which tied a career-high, and three steals, which set a new career-high.

The best part about Gonzalez’s game is that he is really good with a lot to improve.

They played with incredible energy

I think the Celtics sit guys strategically on nights like this not just to get them some rest, but to put pressure on the guys who are playing to ramp up the energy. Without Brown and Queta, the rest of the Celtics knew they had to step up to make up for the lost production.

Add to that Gonzalez’s natural energy and Luka Garza’s insatiable thirst for offensive rebounds, and the rest of the team is forced to keep up.

They grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and they forced 16 turnovers. They won the shot margin by 21, made seven more three-pointers, dished 13 more assists, and blocked three more shots.

Payton Pritchard got back on track

Pritchard had been in a little bit of a scoring drought, but he bounced back with 25 points in this game.

Maybe “bounce back” isn’t the right term.

“You look at this box score, and this looks like a Payton box score,” Joe Mazzulla said. “Tonight, you saw the scoring version of him, and then saw the ability to, quote-unquote, “bounce back.” But he can handle the ebbs and flows, and you kind of saw that with his effort tonight.”

Still, the Celtics need him to score, and he did that in this game.

The Celtics defended well

They allowed just 81 points on 36.5% shooting. They allowed 20, 23, 22, and 16 points in the four quarters. That, on top of the turnovers (which led to 19 Boston points) and the steals and blocks, made for a very difficult night for Milwaukee.

Player Grades

Hugo Gonzalez: A+ (18 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks)

His poise stands out, and that's a product of being in a professional environment for a long time. He’s still a young kid in so many ways, and he plays with a youthful energy and exuberance, but through it all he is still composed on the floor.

Luka Garza: A (7 points, 10 rebounds (7 offensive)

This game is my proof of concept for playing him in games where Boston’s shooting goes cold and their energy wanes. Imagine this version of Garza in the Nuggets game. He was relentless.

Payton Pritchard: A (25 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds)

His 25 included a buzzer beater, which usually means good things for Boston. According to NBCS Boston’s Dick Lipe, Boston has won 15-straight games in which Pritchard has hit a shot in the last two seconds of a quarter.

Nikola Vucevic: B+ (10 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists)

A nice night in the starting role but he only shot 5-12 and missed all four of his 3-pointers. Still, running offense through him works.

Baylor Scheierman: B+ (10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist)

He made some great energy plays, as usual, and he shot 50% from the field and from three.

Sam Hauser: B+ (14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist)

I would have liked to see him get some more touches, but he did a good job on both ends of the floor.

Derrick White: B+ (18 points, 9 assists, 1 steal)

He only shot 5-18 and 4-12 from three, so I can’t get him into the A range, but he had nine assists and was a game-high +31. No matter what, he has a positive impact.

“They started to make a little bit of a run at the end of the third quarter with three minutes to go, and I went back with him a little earlier than I wanted to,” Mazzulla said. “His ability to either take care of the ball or get the ball where it needs to go, I thought that stretch was important. So bringing him back in at the end of the third, I kind of thought he managed the rest of the game for us.”