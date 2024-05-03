Payton Pritchard Reflects on Adjusting to NBA
Payton Pritchard is a key player in the Boston Celtics’ second unit. This season, the Celtics guard averaged a career-high 9.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds over 22.3 minutes per game.
Last year, Pritchard played a career-low 13.4 minutes per game and reportedly requested a trade from Boston. In October, the 26-year-old agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract extension and was given a bigger role within the rotation.
Per Inside The Celtics, Pritchard has placed an emphasis on growth mindset throughout his time in Boston.
“Since being in the league, I've adapted that. I think that's the only reason I've been able to keep growing every year, because there's been some frustrating times where, you know, during those times you can kind of quit and just like fold, but during those times you grow through them and keep learning and getting better and better and learn from every individual you come across.”
Pritchard spoke on maintaining confidence during slumps in performance.
“I mean, I try to be. But I mean, there's definitely dark dark days. I mean, there is frustrating times I mean, especially last year, you go through stretches, you ain't playing well, it's tough. But you kind of have to look yourself in the mirror every morning and just know what you're capable of and the work you put in. I think really what it comes down to all the work, the hours that I put in. It's just built confidence. And now I just feel like I can go against anybody.”
Pritchard discussed having to adjust to the NBA after college.
“It's very difficult. You got to think, every player in the NBA was the best dude on their college. team. Definitely the best dude on their high school team. So they've taken 20 shots a game for their whole life. So when you get to the league, it's, you know, it's almost like a shock, you know, you got to figure out how to impact it differently. So I think it's an adjustment. A lot of young dudes don't adjust to it and that's why they don't make it in the league, but the ones that do, they become successful. You just gotta look at it like step by step. You know, if you want to be the best player, you got to get through tone role and then grow on that role and keep going.”