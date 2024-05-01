The Latest on the Health Front for the Heat for Game 5 vs. Celtics
The defending Eastern Conference champions return to TD Garden with their season on the line. After this first-round rivalry clash moved to Miami with the series tied at one, the Celtics took both games at the Kaseya Center.
Boston won those two tilts by double digits and held the Heat under 90 points in each contest.
But as the C's try to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs, they'll have to do so without Kristaps Porzingis. The seven-foot-three center suffered a soleus strain in his right calf.
Here's the latest on Porzingis' timetable and how Boston might attempt to cope with his absence.
Miami, who's been without Jimmy Butler this series due to an MCL sprain, and Terry Rozier because of a neck spasm, added another starter to its injury report for Game 5.
The Heat have declared Jaime Jaquez, Jr. inactive as a result of a right hip flexor strain. The rookie from UCLA is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this series.
Wednesday's matchup at TD Garden will tip off at 7:30 EST.
Further Reading
Derrick White Praises Teammates for Career Night: 'Credit Goes to Them'
Derrick White Stars, Porzingis Exits, Celtics Push Heat to Brink of Elimination
Shift in Mindset Fueled Payton Pritchard in Game 3 Win vs. Heat
'Burned Inside': Kristaps Porzingis Bounces Back from 'Worst Game as a Celtic'
Celtics Right the Wrongs of Game 2 to Take 2-1 Lead Over Heat
Kristaps Porzingis Details How Heat Disrupted Him in Game 2: 'I'll Make Sure I'm Better'
Heat's Historic Shooting Leaves Celtics Contemplating: 'We Gotta Respond'
Heat Outmuscle and Outshoot Celtics, Sending Series to Miami Tied at 2
Celtics Bench Stars in Its Role in Game 1 Win vs. Heat: 'An Identity of Our Team'
Jayson Tatum Discusses First-Career Playoff Triple-Double: 'A Beautiful Game'
Celtics Protect the Parquet in Dominant Display in Game 1 vs. Heat